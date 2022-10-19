Solana price struggles after ecosystem falls prey to multi-million dollar hack – FXStreet

Ekta Mourya

FXStreet Follow Following

Solana price is struggling to recover from its downfall after the blockchain fell prey to a hack through external applications. Users revealed their funds were cleaned out, and wallets were compromised. The hack claimed 8,000 victims, draining the wallets of nearly $8 million. These events have resulted in a bearish sentiment among SOL holders and Solana’s recent decline.

Also read: Three reasons why Solana is a crypto bear market opportunity for traders

Malicious actors drained nearly 8,000 Solana wallets in the attack on Solana-based wallets, Slope and Phantom. Magic Eden, an NFT marketplace on Solana, recommended that users of the two wallets revoke permissions in the application’s setting.

After the hack, Solana price recovered and marginally recouped its losses. The Ethereum-killer continues to trade below $40. However, analysts at Crowd Wisdom believe that the altcoin will likely breach the $40 level if the current momentum is sustained.

Analysts identified five key factors aiding the rise of Solana, a spike in trade volume on the Solana network in the last 24 hours, an increase in Google Search volume and social media sentiment for Solana has witnessed a spike. Technical analysis of the Ethereum-killer signaled a price rally in Solana, and the overall market sentiment is considered favorable to a Solana price rally.

Azeez Mustafa, a crypto analyst, evaluated the Solana price chart and noted that SOL is moving sideways. The analyst identified short-term selling pressure and noted that a bullish movement could push SOL price to $70, $75 and $80.



SOL-USD 1-day chart

Based on data from Lunar Crush, there is an increase of 64% in social mentions and 191.7% in social engagements. These metrics indicate rising social dominance and relevance for Solana, considered a positive sign for the asset’s price. @Pentosh1, a leading crypto analyst, believes Solana price could break past $42 and eye bullish targets of $48, $50, and a massive rally to $60.



SOL-USDT 1-day price chart

Ethereum, considered Solana’s largest competitor and the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is currently in a downtrend. Analysts evaluated whether the upcoming Merge, the transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) is a buy-the-news and sell the rumor kind of event.

Since Solana is considered an alternative to Ethereum, for low cost and ease of use, an increase in gas prices on Ethereum or uncertainty surrounding the altcoin could drive SOL adoption.



Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Shiba Inu price shows a lack of bullish momentum that has caused its recent run-up to reverse. As a result, SHIB is likely to undo the recent gains and slide lower before retesting a critical support level.

Bitcoin price is moving slowly as volatility seems to have disappeared after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) print on October 13. Since then, BTC has been attempting to rally higher but is blocked by a resistance level.

VET price has printed an impulsive wave up, which could be the beginning phase of a larger rally. VeChain price shows an influx of buying pressure on the Volume Profile Indicator.

Terra's LUNA price could continue declining as market conditions signal bearish control. On October 17, the bulls lost support from the $2.65 level, which has kept prices afloat throughout the month.

Bitcoin price triggered a bullish reversal after October 13 CPI that is reminiscent of the July 13 events. The transaction data shows that a flip of $22,000 will open the path for BTC to head up to $27,000.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and omissions may occur. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, clients or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source