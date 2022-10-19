Why the CEO of Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, doesn't give his employees verbal compliments – Yahoo Finance

Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, published a 6,000-word document about his management style.

In it, he wrote that he avoids giving employees verbal compliments.

“If we make a big deal out of each ‘little’ accomplishment, it feels like we are setting a low bar,” he wrote.

Changpeng Zhao, the CEO and founder of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, published a 6,000-word document on Thursday about his managing style.

Binance employs thousands of staff members in engineering, marketing, business development, and other roles. One thing those employees won’t hear much from Zhao? Compliments.

“If you do something well, you may hear from others: ‘good job, great work, etc.’ Probably not so much from me,” Zhao wrote. On the other hand, the CEO said he often confronts staff who make mistakes or handle a task badly.

“If we make a big deal out of each ‘little’ accomplishment, it feels like we are setting a low bar. Not something we want to do,” Zhao wrote.

Zhao said he also avoids doling out compliments because it could give way to perceptions of favoritism, and said congratulating someone for a job well done simply isn’t time efficient.

“Satisfaction should come from within. When I do something well, my inner intrinsic rewards are sufficient,” the CEO wrote.

“I am not saying this is a good approach, it’s just how I operate,” he added.

Binance has been the center of both acclaim and frequent controversy, as it faces concerns from authorities on whether it can be used to transfer illicit funds. On October 7, the exchange was hacked and about $100 million of Binance Coin was stolen.

Zhao himself has become a household figure in the blockchain industry. Worth $28.5 billion, the Chinese-Canadian mogul is the world’s 37th richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Related Quotes

Crews were removing signs from the building on Monday.

Yuga Labs Co-founder Wylie Aronow says “walled garden” metaverses aren’t innovative—and that “Otherside” will be different.

Biggs joined the Alan Howard-backed 1kx after a two-year stint at Valour.

Hxro founder Dan Gunsberg discusses his outlook for bitcoin (BTC) amid low price volatility and the start of the year's third quarter earnings season for the S&P 500. Plus, insights into the options market.

Deutsche Bank research analyst Henry Allen said that every month inflation remains high, there's a growing risk that price expectations come unanchored.

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India has sufficient stocks of rice and wheat and the government will sell wheat in the open market if needed to control prices, the most senior civil servant at the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, said on Monday. "We've enough stocks of rice and wheat and there's nothing to worry," Sudhanshu Pandey told a press conference. "We'll intervene if needed," he said, replying to a query on whether the government would sell food stocks in the open market to keep a lid on local prices.

Trying to spark a conversation out of one-word responses looks exhausting.View Entire Post ›

The European Union's executive arm plans to propose a mechanism to curb price volatility on the bloc's biggest gas marketplace and prevent extreme price spikes in derivatives trading to rein in the region's energy crisis. Maria Tadeo reports on Bloomberg Television.

Client demand for crypto was the key factor in launching a crypto custody offering, said BNY Mellon CEO Robin Vince. The Texas State Securities Board is investigating FTX.US over allegations it offers unregistered securities products in the U.S. through its yield-bearing service. It took more than an hour to mine a block of bitcoin (BTC) on Monday.

When you think about patriotic sandwiches, what immediately comes to mind? Anything? Brainstorm for a second, then hold that thought. Jimmy John’s, it turns out, has you covered: the chain has released a limited-time-only sandwich, the All-American Beefy Crunch, and it’s available now.

Coinbase, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency trading platform by volume, is hinting it may sue about 1,000 users in the republic of Georgia for taking advantage of a pricing glitch. On Aug. 29, about 1,000 Coinbase users in the country straddling Europe and Asia exploited the “arbitrage opportunity” when the lari, the local currency, was priced at $290 rather than $2.90 for about six hours on Coinbase. The glitch was a fault of a “third party,” Coinbase told CoinDesk then, without identifying the company.

A study funded by Adobe sheds new light on the creator economy, indicating that not only are a large number of people earning money from their original content creations but also that their earning power has grown. Adobe’s “Future of Creativity” study, released Monday, examined how nonprofessional creators — who engage in creative activities as […]

Lazarus Group is accused of behind the $625 million Ronin Bridge exploit, blockchain analytics firm Elliptic also traced the $100 million Horizon Bridge hack back to Lazarus in June.

The Shandong testnet will allow developers to experiment with the next phases of Ethereum development, including properly implementing staked ether withdrawals.

Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

Over 93% of the stolen funds were returned to the protocol shortly after the attack, developers said.

Ripple shows no signs of backing down from its commitment to NFT creators building on the XRP Ledger.

British regulators intervened in the 2020 deal, saying it could limit competition. Meta won’t appeal.

Web3 Builders also launched the free TrustCheck tool to verify the safety of smart contract and NFT transactions

Inside the scramble to restore communication to Ukraine's liberated areas

source