Stimulus checks in the USA: which states will give them, beneficiaries and key dates – AS USA

Latest News

In recent months, the United States has seen the highest levels of inflation in over 40 years. According to the most recent summary of the Consumer Price Index, in September, the interannual rate increase stood at 8.2%. That is why several US states have approved sending tax refunds or stimulus checks as relief from high prices.

These checks, some of which are going out in Republican-led states, come as many GOP leaders have tried to blame high inflation on stimulus checks Democrats passed in Congress in March 2021 through the American Rescue Plan.

The state government approved the sending of the Tax Refund for the Middle Class of up to $1,050. Payments will begin to be sent this month and continue through January of next year.

Californians who received a Golden State Stimulus payment (GSS I and II)

Between 7 October and 25 October 2022 the California Franchise Tax Board (CFTB) will issue direct deposit payments to residents who received a GSS I and II. Then, starting on 25 October through 10 December 2022, the agency will begin to mail debit cards to those who received the GSS I or II.

Californians who didn’t receive a Golden State Stimulus payment (GSS I and II)

Californians that didn’t receive a Golden State Stimulus payment but are eligible for the Middle-Class Tax Refund, which is also being called an “inflation relief check,” will be sent via direct deposit between 28 October and 14 November 2022. The remaining debit cards will be mailed by 15 January 2023 and their arrival will depend on the post office.

Tax refunds of $100 to $800 are expected to be sent out in late November or December.

To receive the check, one must have filed a “South Carolina Individual Income Tax return (SC1040) for the tax year 2021 by October 17, 2022.” Those who have met this deadline will receive their check by 31 December 2022. Those who file are still eligible but will not receive their payments until March 2023.

Taxpayers who earned less than $200,000 in 2021 will receive a $50 refund; couples filing jointly with income less than $400,000, $100. Additionally, taxpayers can earn $100 per dependent they claimed on their 2021 taxes, up to three dependents. In total, a family of four can earn up to $300.

The Indiana Legislature approved sending $200 dollars to residents, money to be sent this month. Those who are eligible include people who receive Social Security benefits and those who were “not claimed as a dependent on someone else’s tax return.” No forms need to be submitted to receive the payment.

Later this month, New Yorkers who received the Empire State Child Credit and/or the Earned Income Credit for their 2021 state tax returns will be able to receive an average payment of $270. No actions need to be taken to receive the payment.

Taxpayers will receive tax refunds of $250 ($500 for those who file a joint return). 2.9 million refunds will be issued by 11 October. Eligible residents who filed before 1 July should receive their refund by 31 October. The rest of the checks will be sent in the remainder of the year.

To be able to comment you must be registered and logged in. Forgot password?

Suscribe to our newsletters

Latest News

LATEST NEWS

US NEWS

DAZN

Enjoy live and on-demand online sports on DAZN. Activate your account

NBA Pass League

Now you can watch the entire NBA season or your favorite teams on streaming.

source