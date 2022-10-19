Samsung will roll out OneUI 5 and Android 13 to S22 family in October – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login
Ivan 13 October 2022
Samsung Android Firmware Updates
Samsung will release the OneUI 5 update to the Galaxy S22 series by the end of October. The news was broken at Samsung’s Developer Conference 2022 (keynote in the source link).
The firmware, carries Android 13 and a slew of features, like deeper Material You integration, improved Dynamic theming and a new Dynamic lockscreen, improved widget stacking, multi-user support for the first time on Samsung, new clever multitasking gestures – double swipe from the bottom for quick split-screen and swipe from the top right corner for pop-up view, text recognition in the Gallery, a Privacy Hub and more.
An October release would make Android 13’s arrival a month faster than last year’s OneUI 4 update which came to the Galaxy S21 series in November, which itself arrived nearly a month faster than OneUI 3.0 did on the Galaxy S20 series in December of 2020.
Samsung just shipped the OneUI 5 Beta 4 to the Galaxy S22 series but it’s unclear if it will be the final one before the finished firmware arrives.
The Galaxy S22 series will be first in line to receive OneUI 5 by the end of October but there will of course be some market variations.
Samsung will release the full roadmap of the OneUI 5 rollout by the end of the month.
