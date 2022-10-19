Dogecoin price will be $0.01 or $1.00 by the end 2022, here’s why – FXStreet

Tony M.

FXStreet Follow Following

Dogecoin price could be the best crypto to invest in 2022, still catching an early entry will be challenging.

Dogecoin price is finally seeing the expected retracement after rallying an impressive 58% since the June 18 lows at $0.048 into the Monday, June 27 high at $0.078. The weekend outlook mentioned the potential for a pullback with targets in the $0.055 zone, as the notorious dog coin was beginning to show exhaustion-like symptoms amidst the Sunday afternoon consolidation. On Tuesday, June 28, the bulls have finally capitulated as profit-taking has gone a bit too far, triggering breakout traders to add fuel to the bearish momentum.

Dogecoin price currently trades at $0.067 as the $0.07 barrier was unable to maintain supportive ground. A Fibonacci Projection tool surrounding the initial drop from the Monday high at $0.078 into the steepest retracement point thus far at $0.073 forecasts a 261.8% Fib level within the same vicinity of the $0.055 region mentioned in the previous outlook as a probable pullback zone. If market conditions are genuinely bullish, traders can look for a bottom and continuation of the bullish trend to commence from the $0.055 region.



DOGE/USDT 15-Minute Chart

Thus, the invalidation for the uptrend scenario remains a breach below the June 18 low at $0.048 with one contingency. Early traders should not buy the low near $0.055. Let the price fall into the $0.055 barrier level and join a breakout realistically when you see the DOGE price hurdle back above $0.065, or the safest entry is a second break above the Monday high at $0.078.

If the technicals produce this outcome, the bulls should confidently re-route towards $0.25, to validate macro targets at $1.00. In contrast, if a V-shaped recovery does not occur near $0.055, a breach below the June 18 low of $0.048 will be inevitable. The bears could decimate the DOGE price to as low as $0.01 resulting in a 70% decrease from the current Dogecoin price.





Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Bitcoin price has shown no signs of slowing down since it began its sell-off on October 18. There is a high chance this trend will continue until BTC finds a stable support level. Until this happens, investors should be open to seeing ETH, XRP and other altcoins also shed weight.

Bitcoin price is moving slowly as volatility seems to have disappeared after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) print on October 13. Since then, BTC has been attempting to rally higher but is blocked by a resistance level.

VET price has printed an impulsive wave up, which could be the beginning phase of a larger rally. VeChain price shows an influx of buying pressure on the Volume Profile Indicator.

Terra's LUNA price could continue declining as market conditions signal bearish control. On October 17, the bulls lost support from the $2.65 level, which has kept prices afloat throughout the month.

Bitcoin price triggered a bullish reversal after October 13 CPI that is reminiscent of the July 13 events. The transaction data shows that a flip of $22,000 will open the path for BTC to head up to $27,000.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and omissions may occur. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, clients or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source