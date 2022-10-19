Vodafone ₹601 prepaid plan offers Disney+ Hotstar subscription for FREE – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Vodafone ₹601 prepaid plan has been re-introduced and it is offering a Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free. A few days ago, it was reported that the unlimited prepaid plan was removed along with two other prepaid plans of ₹501 and ₹701. While these two plans remain unavailable in the country, the ₹601 has been re-introduced. These three prepaid plans were removed after the telecom company increased the prices of its plans to “help address the financial stress faced by the industry.” Now that the Vi ₹601 prepaid plan is back, know what benefits users will get from it.

The Vi ₹601 prepaid plan will give unlimited voice calling with 3GB internet data per day, and 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 28 days. The prepaid plan comes bundled with additional benefits like ‘Binge All Night,’ ‘Weekend data rollover,’ and ‘Data delights’ that will offer extra internet data. Additionally, users will also get a Disney+ Hotstar mobile 1-year subscription and access to Vi movies and TV.

Apart from the ₹601 prepaid plan, the telecom company also offers a free Disney+ Hotstar mobile 1-year subscription with other prepaid plans under ₹1000. There is a ₹901 Vi prepaid tariff that comes bundled with Disney+ Hotstar mobile 1-year subscription along with 3GB of internet data (per day) for 70 days other benefits similar to the ₹601 plan.

Vi also offers a ₹3,099 prepaid plan that comes with a validity of 365 days along with free annual Disney+ Hotstar Mobile membership. While all the other benefits are similar to above mentioned plans, the data pack includes 1.5GB of internet data per day.

After the telecom company increased their tariff plan by 25% in November 2022, Vi too increased its tariffs. The company has increased the minimum value of recharge to ₹99 from ₹79 and the popular unlimited tariffs are increased by 20-23 percent. The ‘data tops’ plans rates have also been hiked and now cost ₹58 (3GB internet) and ₹118 (12GB internet).

