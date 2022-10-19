Dogecoin price is next in line to explode after XRP – FXStreet

Akash Girimath

Dogecoin price shows a strong affinity to recover losses as it digs itself out of a stable demand zone on a wave of buying pressure. With Bitcoin resolving its downside liquidity, the big crypto ought to help DOGE move higher in tandem.

Dogecoin price crashed 13% between September 11 and September 22 after getting rejected by the $0.0650 hurdle. This move pushed DOGE below the $0.0587 support level, where it currently hovers.

Between September 19 and 22, however, DOGE regrouped and formed a double bottom that has pushed it up by 5%. As Dogecoin price grapples with the $0.0587 hurdle again, all eyes are on a potential recovery.

If DOGE can flip the blockade at $0.0587 into a support floor, it could trigger an 11% run-up to the next significant resistance level at $0.065. As long as the meme coin stays between these barriers, investors can trade the oscillations, going long the support and short the resistance levels.

In a more bullish scenario, if Dogecoin price can overcome the long-standing declining trend line, it could attempt a rally higher to $0.0890. Since equal highs are formed here, market makers will likely aid DOGE with a back draught, pushing it higher to sweep this level and collect liquidity.



DOGE/USDT 1-day chart

While things are looking up for Dogecoin price, a failure to push past the $0.0587 hurdle will indicate underlying weakness. If DOGE produces a daily candlestick close below the demand zone’s lower limit at $0.0491, it will invalidate the bullish thesis altogether.

This development could see Dogecoin price move to $0.0471 to regroup and give the recovery rally another go.



