Crypto News: Ethereum launches testnet and Google partnership with Coinbase – Finextra

Google partners with Coinbase to accept crypto payments.
Google announced a new deal with Coinbase that will allow a subset of customers to pay for cloud services with cryptocurrencies. It will take effect in early 2023. The co-founder and CEO of Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, said they are excited that Google Cloud has selected Coinbase as its strategic cloud partner. They could not ask for a better partner to help execute their vision of building a trusted bridge into the Web3 ecosystem.
Ethereum had unveiled “Shandong” the testnet, for the blockchain network’s Shanghai upgrade.
On Monday, it was announced that core developers at Ethereum had unveiled “Shandong” the testnet, for the blockchain network’s Shanghai upgrade. The Shanghai upgrade is projected to happen in 2023. It will be Ethereum’s first upgrade since the Merge in September when Ethereum transitioned from a proof-of-work consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake.
This upgrade introduces a change to Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), the technology that executes smart contracts.
Another expected proposal will allow staked ETH and earned rewards withdrawals via the Beacon Chain. Currently, validators with staked ETH can not withdraw funds directly.
Moreover, the upgrade will also introduce changes to layer-2 protocols, reducing gas prices by equalizing block sizes and increasing call data efficiency in the network.
Market Wrap: Bitcoin and Ethereum prices
Bitcoin and ether started the week in positive territory as risk assets of various stripes rose.
Ethereum price has moved between the $1,280 and $1,310 price levels for over 10 days. ETH’s price was testing the upper $1,310 level, which has acted as a key support/resistance since the end of September. On Sunday and Monday, ETH prices made a move above the $1,290 and $1,300 short-term resistance levels.
Bitcoin was marked by extremely low volatility all weekend. This week Bitcoin has outperformed the other altcoins. Today, October 19, Bitcoin fell 1.1 percent to $19,287.2. Its market value stood at $370.1 billion. The trade volume was at $30.4 billion.
