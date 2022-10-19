American Finances Updates: The Stimulus Check deadlines to know about, how to get Cheap Gas…. – Marca English

Editions:
En/lifestyle/us-news
All the latest financal news and benefits updates this Monday, July 18
Hello everybody and welcome in to our American Finances Updates live blog this Monday, July 18, as we start off a new week by providing you with all the information you need in order to stay in the know when it comes to benefits schemes in the United States of America.
Although the federal government is no longer giving out stimulus checks nationally, there are still several states taking matters into their own hands.
There are four states giving out stimulus checks this very week and we’ll talk about them, as well as the other benefits schemes currently in place in the USA.
Remember, as is always the case on our daily financial blogs, the most recent updates are the ones that appear nearest the top.
“I’m not considering $50,000 in debt reduction,” Biden stated in his speech at the White House. “But I am in the process of taking a hard look at whether or not there will be additional debt forgiveness.”
President Biden didn’t disclose the extent of how much debt he was evaluating to erase, during his campaign trail he was adamant to support $10,000 in relief.
According to state data, the $130 Child and Dependent Care Credit boost will benefit 700,000 families.
The package also includes another benefits:
The credit was worth $750. Nevertheless, if the initiative makes it to the governor’s office, it will increase to $1,755.
Massachusetts also planned to expand the earned income tax credit by 40%.
Social Security is a retirement benefit for millions of Americans.
The same Social Security grants more money to people who retire after 70.
However, there are some pros to collecting SS payments at age 62.
Healthcare:
The 62-year-old retirement plan could adjust your needs If you suffer paying for your healthcare.
“While you can’t get Medicare until age 65, the Social Security payments may tide you over until you get there,” Samantha Parish published.
New projects:
If you don’t like your job and want to try a different path like entrepreneurship, a young retirement is ideal.
You can balance the monthly wage by collecting Social Security payments, and start your new project.
Legislators in Massachusetts passed a tax relief package to help families fight high prices.
Massachusetts will grant $250 to eligible single filers, and $500 to joint filers in direct payments.
Single filers:
For a $500 tax rebate: Made 38,000 or more, and a maximum of $100,000 in 2021.
Joint Filers:
For a $500 tax rebate: Made 38,000 or more, and a maximum of $150,000 in 2021.
With inflation and gas prices so high, it’s really worth shopping around a little before you fill up your vehicle at the pumps. To help with this, we’ve put together this guide to the cheapest gas stations in the biggest US cities.
Inflation is near a 41-year high and the average American is spending 493 dollars more per month this year than they were this time last year. One of the impacts this is having is that fewer Americans are going on vacation this summer.
If you live in Oklahoma and you or your business were affected by the severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding that took place in May, you may be eligible for some tax relief. You can read more about this on the IRS’ dedicated natural disasters page.
There are frontline worker checks being sent out to those who went the extra mile in Minnesota during the start of the pandemic. But, the deadline of July 22 is approaching fast. You can read more here about the Minnesota frontline worker checks program and how to apply.
It’s a new week and that means new checks are being sent out. There are four states with stimulus checks coming out this week, namely Indiana, Illinois, New Mexico and Maine. You can read more here about the stimulus check offerings in those states.
In this space, on our MARCA In English financial news blogs, we always strive to bring you the latest information about the benefits programs worth knowing about in the USA.
This includes stimulus checks, which are no longer being given out at the federal level but which still exist at the state level, although that depends on where you live and on your state government’s current policies.
There are also some more general money-saving tips worth knowing about in this blog, especially at this time of super high inflation.
We focus on the high gas prices too, explaining how you can reduce your gas usage and how to save money when you visit the gas station.
While it’s true that prices are going down, it is still worth paying attention to our tips for reducing gas costs.
So, as is always the case, there really is a lot to discuss. Follow along with us on, then, on this Monday’s American financial news blog to stay up to date and in the know.
© Julio 2022 Unidad Editorial Información Deportiva, S.L.U. All rights reserved.
Follow us
American Finances Updates: The Stimulus Check deadlines to know about, how to get Cheap Gas…. – Marca English
Editions: