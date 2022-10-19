Top Cryptocurrency News On October 18: Mastercard taps Paxos, Binance CEO lays out his management style,… – Moneycontrol

My Account

Follow us on:

Powered By

Learn, discover & invest in smallcases across different types to build your long term portfolio.

Invest Now

Explore from India`s leading investment managers and advisors curating their strategies as smallcases.

Invest Now

Powered By

Diversify your portfolio by investing in Global brands.

Invest Now

Pre-configured baskets of stocks & ETFs that you can invest

in with a single click. Developed by hedge funds, global

asset management companies, experienced wealth

management firms and portfolio managers.

Invest Now



AMBAREESH BALIGA

Fundamental, Stock Ideas, Multibaggers & Insights

Subscribe

CK NARAYAN

Stock & Index F&O Trading Calls & Market Analysis

Subscribe

SUDARSHAN SUKHANI

Technical Call, Trading Calls & Insights

Subscribe

T GNANASEKAR

Commodity Trading Calls & Market Analysis

Subscribe

MECKLAI FINANCIALS

Currency Derivatives Trading Calls & Insights

Subscribe

SHUBHAM AGARWAL

Options Trading Advice and Market Analysis

Subscribe

MARKET SMITH INDIA

Model portfolios, Investment Ideas, Guru Screens and Much More

Subscribe

TraderSmith

Proprietary system driven Rule Based Trading calls

Subscribe





Curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, Independent equity analysis & actionable investment ideas

Subscribe

Curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, Independent equity analysis & actionable investment ideas

Explore

STOCK REPORTS BY THOMSON REUTERS

Details stock report and investment recommendation

Subscribe

POWER YOUR TRADE

Technical and Commodity Calls

Subscribe

INVESTMENT WATCH

Set price, volume and news alerts

Subscribe

STOCKAXIS EMERGING MARKET LEADERS

15-20 High Growth Stocks primed for price jumps

Subscribe

Last Updated : October 18, 2022 / 08:21 AM IST

Top Cryptocurrency News On October 18: Mastercard taps Paxos, Binance CEO lays out his management style, and more<!– Moneycontrol Daily | Your Essentials 7 –>

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help jump-start the day

Market Buzz

Mastercard Taps Paxos to Launch Crypto Trading for Banks

Mastercard plans to announce a programme on Monday called Crypto Source that will make it easier for banks and other financial institutions to offer cryptocurrency trading. The programme will act as a “bridge” between crypto trading platform Paxos and banks, the company said. Mastercard will also take care of regulatory compliance and security, two sticking points for banks wanting to get involved in offering crypto trading services. Read full here

Big Story

Binance CEO’s management style

Changpeng Zhao, the CEO and founder of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange Binance, published a 6,000-word document on Thursday about his managing style. Binance employs thousands of staff members in engineering, marketing, business development, and other roles. One thing those employees won’t hear much from Zhao? Compliments. “If you do something well, you may hear from others: ‘good job, great work, etc.’ Probably not so much from me,” Zhao wrote. On the other hand, the CEO said he often confronts staff who make mistakes or handle a task badly. Read details here

NFT Buzz

Crypto Twitter split as another NFT platform moves to opt-in royalties

Solana-based Following X2Y2 in August, Magic Eden has grudgingly become the most recent NFT marketplace to switch to an optional royalty model, as reported by Cointelegraph. According to Cointelegraph, buyers can choose the amount of royalties they want to contribute to an NFT project under the optional royalties model, which raises the possibility that some creators won’t be compensated for the sale of their works. Read more here

Market Minutes | All you need to know ahead of the opening bell

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

source