Top Cryptocurrency News On October 18: Mastercard taps Paxos, Binance CEO lays out his management style,… – Moneycontrol

Last Updated : October 18, 2022 / 08:21 AM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News On October 18: Mastercard taps Paxos, Binance CEO lays out his management style, and more<!– Moneycontrol Daily | Your Essentials 7 –>
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Mastercard Taps Paxos to Launch Crypto Trading for Banks
Mastercard plans to announce a programme on Monday called Crypto Source that will make it easier for banks and other financial institutions to offer cryptocurrency trading. The programme will act as a “bridge” between crypto trading platform Paxos and banks, the company said. Mastercard will also take care of regulatory compliance and security, two sticking points for banks wanting to get involved in offering crypto trading services. Read full here
Big Story
Binance CEO’s management style
Changpeng Zhao, the CEO and founder of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange Binance, published a 6,000-word document on Thursday about his managing style. Binance employs thousands of staff members in engineering, marketing, business development, and other roles. One thing those employees won’t hear much from Zhao? Compliments. “If you do something well, you may hear from others: ‘good job, great work, etc.’ Probably not so much from me,” Zhao wrote. On the other hand, the CEO said he often confronts staff who make mistakes or handle a task badly. Read details here
NFT Buzz
Crypto Twitter split as another NFT platform moves to opt-in royalties
Solana-based Following X2Y2 in August, Magic Eden has grudgingly become the most recent NFT marketplace to switch to an optional royalty model, as reported by Cointelegraph. According to Cointelegraph, buyers can choose the amount of royalties they want to contribute to an NFT project under the optional royalties model, which raises the possibility that some creators won’t be compensated for the sale of their works. Read more here
