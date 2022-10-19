What's Terra Luna and why it caused the price collapse? – Marca English

Editions:

En/lifestyle/us-news

The strategy of anchoring its value to the dollar and its exchange scheme has generated greater confidence among investors

The TerraUSD (UST) and LUNA tokens have remained stable in the face of the debacle that has occurred in recent weeks in the cryptocurrency market.

In both cases they are native tokens of the Terra network, a blockchain-based project developed by Terra Labs in South Korea, which allows developers to create their own blockchains and decentralized applications.

Thanks to this, the Terra ecosystem has experienced tremendous growth and its UST market capitalization went from $180 million in early 2021 to nearly $15 billion in March 2022; while LUNA’s price increased 138-fold.

UST tracks the price of the U.S. dollar, so a UST token rounds the dollar and gets its peg to the U.S. currency through the use of the ecosystem’s other token, LUNA.

The latter plays a key role in maintaining the price of Terra stablecoins and reduces market volatility so that they remain stable.

In this regard, the price of the LUNA token has experienced a stratospheric rise, as last year it was trading at $0.66 and closed at $89.However, in early March it reached its all-time high of $104.58 as other cryptocurrencies were falling due to the effects of the Ukrainian invasion.

UST’s success has allowed it to become the fourth largest stablecoin behind tether (USDT), USD coin (USDC) and Binance USD (BUSD), surpassing $15 billion in market capitalization.

What sets Terra’s blockchain stablecoins apart is the method they use to keep their price stable.

Instead of relying on a pool of assets, it is an algorithmically stabilized currency. This involves using a smart contract-based algorithm to keep the price of TerraUSD (UST) anchored to one dollar by burning (permanently destroying) LUNA tokens to mint (create) new UST tokens.

Unlike other cryptocurrencies, in the Terra ecosystem, users can always exchange LUNA token for UST, and vice versa, at a guaranteed price of one dollar – regardless of the market price of any of the tokens at the time.

Thus if demand for UST increases and its price rises above one dollar, LUNA holders can make a risk-free profit by exchanging one dollar of LUNA to create a UST token, which will be worth more.

However, algorithmic stablecoins have no guarantee by design: the guarantee is their governance token which can be minted or burned to stabilize the price. If the design breaks down, the value of the coin can fall without a backstop.

© Unidad Editorial Información Deportiva, S.L.U. All rights reserved.

Follow us

source