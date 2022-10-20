NFL 2022 Week 7 schedule: Live streams, TV channels, game times in Canada – dazn.com

The seventh week of the season is here.

The Philadelphia Eagles enter another week with a perfect record.

At 6-0 the Eagles stand tall atop the NFL as the team to beat, and they'll be able to put their feet up on Week 7 knowing they won't have to put their enviable record to the test until Oct. 30.

That gives the rest of the NFC East a chance to play catch-up, with the second-place New York Giants (5-1) looking to pull even with Philadelphia on wins. The Giants visit the struggling Jaguars (2-4) on Sunday as clear favourites.

Meanwhile another pair of 2-4 teams kick the week's action off as the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals meet on "Thursday Night Football." With neither team firing on all cylinders so far, they'll both be looking at TNF as an opportunity to claim a 'W' against a weakened opponent.

This week's other two primetime games feature teams in similar situations. Interestingly, both the Sunday and Monday nighters pit 2-4 teams against 3-3 opponents, as the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) visit the Miami Dolphins (3-3) on "Sunday Night Football" while the 2-4 Chicago Bears travel to Massachusetts to take on the New England Patriots (3-3) the following evening.

Here's the full schedule for Week 7 and all the information you need to catch every second of the action:

Every NFL game during the 2022 regular season (and playoffs) is available on DAZN Canada.

DAZN Canada is the only place to watch NFL Game Pass, with access to every regular-season NFL game (including Monday, Thursday, and Sunday afternoon via NFL Sunday Ticket and Sunday night games) and every playoff matchup. In addition, each game is available live and on demand.

DAZN Canada also offers access to NFL RedZone — every touchdown, every game, every Sunday.

Separately, NFL primetime games are also available on TSN and RDS, with Sunday Night Football and Thursday Night Football games also on CTV/CTV2.

DAZN is a global sports streaming service that offers coverage of every NFL game and RedZone in Canada, both live and on-demand.

Football fans in Canada also can enjoy 24/7 streaming of the NFL Network on DAZN, which includes complete coverage of the NFL Draft, Scouting Combine, and Free Agency.

A monthly subscription to DAZN Canada costs $24.99 CAD per month or $199.99 CAD per year.

DAZN has apps available for all of the following platforms: Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire Tablet, Android Phone & Tablet, iPhone & iPad, Android TV, LG, Smart TV, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, SmartCast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Roku.

Here is a full list of the devices where DAZN is available, in addition to web browsers on DAZN.com:

Can't find your device? Click here for a full list of instructions to download the DAZN app .

