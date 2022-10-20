The most awaited NFT card game of 2022 is now on Presale – Cryptonews

NFT card games seem to be a dime a dozen these days and there are a few that truly stand out. It’s easy to see why these types of games are a hit, as they are easy to pick up and play. They don’t tend to have too many complicated mechanics and the collectible nature adds a nice touch to the game.

In the sea of NFT card games, there are only a few that are truly successful – but there is a new kid on the block that is showing existing games that there is a lot more room for innovation in the niche. Calvaria , a game with a unique narrative and setting, is causing a stir in the NFT games space with its innovative features and accessibility.

It’s rare to see an NFT card game attract so much attention when there are a good number of them already in the market. But Calvaria’s unique features and captivating design have caught the attention of its investors, which has led to heavy activity in the presale.

Calvaria’s presale , which is live right now, is offering its RIA tokens at a price of $0.01 per token. That amounts to 1 USDT netting the investor 100 RIA tokens. The first presale is selling 30 million RIA tokens, with a total of 300 million RIA tokens available across all presales. The price range of the RIA token across the presales will vary from $0.01 to $0.325.

A quick look at the Calvaria website shows you why the NFT card game is so popular. The project has plenty of features lined up, striking artwork for each of its factions, and a roadmap that shows that the team has plenty more lined up for the future.

But perhaps the most compelling feature of the crypto card game is the fact that it has both Play-to-Earn and Free-to-Play modes, which makes it attractive to crypto and non-crypto users alike. The team prides itself on making the game accessible and users don’t even need to hold or purchase any assets to start playing the game. The game is also available on both desktop and mobile devices.

Of course, there are differences between the P2E and F2P versions, but both offer players rewards for their in-game activities. The team’s vision is to create a fun and accessible game, and to that end, it seems to be succeeding on many fronts. For example, unlike other NFT card games, Calvaria will also feature a story mode and the ability to play without a crypto wallet. You can learn more in the Calvaria whitepaper .

The game will include such features as staking, a scholarship system, mini-games, and an in-game store. The Calvaria team wants the project to be run by the community and as such there will be a DAO that will govern the future of the project.

If crypto game enthusiasts want to get in on the Calvaria presale , they should consider entering now at the current presale stage 1. The RIA token price will only increase in future presales and the tokens are quickly being snapped up by investors.

NFT crypto card games are here to stay, but gamers and investors will want to keep an eye on games that push the boundaries of the niche. Calvaria is such a game, with plenty of features and an accessible nature that makes it appealing to all. With the Calvaria presale going on right now, those interested will want to join in at the earliest stage to get the RIA token at the lowest price possible.

