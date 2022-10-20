BOUDAS – A New PFP Collection That Sets Up A Collective DAO & Bakery On Tezos – XTZ News

Select Page

Oct 16, 2022

BOUDAS is a new PFP collection launching on the 23rd of October that looks to build up a collective community by setting up an attached DAO and bakery, taking full part in the decentralization of the Tezos blockchain.

The BOUDAS project has been created in part by well-known NFT artist Maikeul who currently has work on display at Eternity Gallery Miami and Paris.

The back story revolves around a BOUDA who was struck by lightning while walking in the mountains of Tibet.

After the electric shock, he was transported to our era and traded his simple way of life to become a true fashion victim.

The fashion victim element takes the form of 1500 randomly generated versions of BOUDA derived from 42 different traits named BOUDAS.

These 1500 randomly generated BOUDAS will be ready to be minted on Tezos on October 23rd from the website boudas.xyz and secondary markets will take place on Objkt & Rarible.

Any holder of five BOUDAS NFTs will have a chance to mint an ‘exclusive BOUDAS’. The release date will announced a few days after the launch of the main collection and limited to 25 exclusive BOUDAS only.

A unique aspect to the BOUDAS project is the setup of a DAO and a Tezos baker.

BOUDAS collectors can take part in the evolution of the project through a DAO (bakery rewards, collabs, merchandising…) by voting the various proposals.

The project takes part in the decentralization of the network by running its own baker utilizing the Bake Buddy tool.

This move builds on further Tezos bakery setup momentum in recent months with the number of bakers on the blockchain rising to 411.

Bake Buddy stated:

“This PFP drop by @MaikeulMaikeul sets up a baker that will further decentralize the Tezos blockchain!

It’s really amazing to see that this artist recognizes one must protect and maintain the Tezos protocol by participating in consensus and governance”.

Any content found on this website named xtz.news is an opinion of the author who produced the content and is for information purposes only. Any information, or content found within the website xtz.news is not intended to be investment or financial advice. Find our full disclaimer here.

Based in Dublin, Rossa has developed a reputation as a key Tezos influencer on Twitter helping to spread important Tezos information to the masses. Rossa is hugely positive about blockchain technology and the potential it has to change the world.









