Stimulus update: Date that direct check payments worth up to $300 will be sent out revealed – Washington Examiner

Hawaii residents who have filed their 2021 tax returns can expect to receive payments worth up to $300 from the state starting next week.

The paper checks for Hawaii residents are scheduled to go out the week of Oct. 17, the state’s Department of Taxation said. The mailing of the payments had been delayed one week due to supply chain problems resulting from paper stock being needed for the paper checks, according to Hawaii News Now.

To qualify for this payment, a resident must have filed his or her 2021 individual income tax return by Dec. 31 and must also have been a resident of Hawaii for at least nine months. People who have claimed or are eligible to be claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer for federal or Hawaii individual income tax purposes, have been convicted of a felony, or have been committed to prison for the full 2021 tax year will not receive the payment.

Qualifying residents will receive up to $300 if single or married filing jointly, and up to $1,200 if married with dependents. Single filers who make less than $100,000 a year will be given $300 in their payment, while single filers who make over $100,000 will only get $100, according to the state’s Department of Taxation. Likewise, married couples filing jointly who make under $200,000 will receive $300 total, and those who make over $200,000 will receive $100. Those with children as dependents will receive $300 for each child, up to $1,200 total.

A person who claimed a refund on his or her 2021 individual income tax return and requested an electronic direct deposit will have this payment deposited into the same bank account. People who requested paper check refunds will be given paper checks if they did not owe any additional taxes.

Anyone who has questions regarding this payment can email the state Department of Taxation at [email protected]

