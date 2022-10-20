Stimulus Update: Some People May Need To Pay Back the IRS — Are You One of Them? – Yahoo Finance

Discussions about issuing a possible fourth stimulus check to Americans have gathered momentum as a new bill has been introduced by Democrats to tax large oil companies. The money taxed will go to a new stimulus check for those still struggling with financial health amidst fallouts from the COVID-19 pandemic and the current war in Ukraine.

2022 Stimulus Checks: Is Your State Giving Out Money This Year?

Learn: What 2022 Means for Stimulus Checks and the Child Tax Credit

For stimulus checks already received, there are several reasons why you may be asked to repay a coronavirus stimulus check. And, because it is the IRS, it may take a while to detect an error and for them to respond with a dreaded “contact us immediately” letter. The reasons for repayment range from changes to your financial status to mistakes made by the IRS and fall into five categories.

The three stimulus checks were heavily limited by income and when a person or family reached that limit, the payment was heavily eliminated. Those who may have not been eligible for stimulus checks may have received them.

A deceased loved one’s stimulus check’s status depends on when they died. If a taxpayer lost a loved one in 2019, the IRS might have been unaware of the passing because 2020 taxes were not filed yet. If you received a stimulus for your deceased spouse, for example, you may need to refund that money. According to the IRS, anyone who lost a loved one before 2020 may be contacted to pay any unpaid taxes.

If you have been living in the United States and have been paying taxes but are not yet a citizen, you may have received a check in error. This may prompt a request for a refund.

Another boo-boo. There have been so many checks issued that an administrative error may have occurred and you may have received an additional check.

If you received stimulus funds while working and paying taxes in the U.S., you may be asked to return the money.

See: 56% of Americans Are Expecting a Tax Refund of Over $1,000 — But Is That Realistic?

Find: Will You Have To Pay Taxes on Your Stimulus Checks?

We’ve all had our unexpected windfalls: Getting an extra $20 when withdrawing at the ATM or getting a baker’s dozen when ordering doughnuts. But when it comes to the IRS, those banking bakers watch every penny.

More From GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: March Payments

7 Things Every Woman Should Know About Social Security

4 Easy Ways To Avoid Wasting Money During Retirement

Navy Federal cashRewards Credit Card Review: With Great Benefits Come Great Rewards

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Stimulus Update: Some People May Need To Pay Back the IRS — Are You One of Them?

Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) — a video platform seen as a censorship-proof alternative to YouTube — plunged on Wednesday after the company filed a registration document with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As of 1 p.m. ET, Rumble stock was down 10%. Rumble officially went public on Sept. 16 when it completed its business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

Danaher (DHR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.29% and 8.05%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Carnival fought the proverbial storm as share prices plummeted early in the pandemic, and now the cruise giant seems poised for recovery.

Dow (DOW) topped earnings and sales estimates in Q3 despite headwinds from energy cost inflation and lower demand in EMEAI.

Turning a cold shoulder to news that Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is expanding its partnership with FreezPak Logistics, investors are clicking the sell button on the fuel cell specialist Wednesday. As of 12:08 p.m. ET, shares of Plug Power were down by 6.2%. FreezPak Logistics has been working with Plug Power since 2014, and the food logistics company seems to be happy with how things have gone, because it's looking to expand the relationship.

Lower pipeline volumes of gasoline and diesel fuel hurt Kinder Morgan's (KMI) earnings in Q3.

NextEra Energy (NEE) closed at $73.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.89% move from the prior day.

Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of approximately $135 billion.

Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss IBM beating earnings estimates.

We all pay taxes, so why not get some money back?

Instead, investors appeared to be concerned with comments made by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about the state of the U.S. economy. The EV industry is just beginning to find its footing, but a widespread economic slowdown in the U.S. and abroad could add to an already turbulent time for high-growth EV companies. As a result, Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down by 9%, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by as much as 3.4% before bouncing back up by 0.1%, and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) dropped 3.8% as of 11:49 a.m. ET.

In this piece, we will take a look at the ten Warren Buffett stocks that are too cheap to ignore. If you want to skip our introduction to the investment guru, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That […]

Incentives provided by the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will help Nikola Corp by lowering costs of its electric trucks and hydrogen energy business, the electric vehicle maker said on Thursday. The act, which U.S. President Joe Biden signed in August, provides incentives designed to bring more battery and electric vehicle manufacturing into the United States. The legislation will help enable Nikola's semi-trucks to be competitive on a total cost of ownership basis compared to diesel-powered trucks, the Phoenix, Arizona-based company said.

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of Google, continues to rely heavily on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. AI supercharged Google's self-proclaimed mission to "organize the world's information and make it universally acceptable and usable," keeping it ahead of the competition. Hence, the technology deserves some credit for its $1.3 trillion market cap.

A new law may soon allow retirees to keep their money untouched a bit longer. The Securing a Strong Retirement Act, a bill originally pushed in 2021 but which may finally pass this year, would push the starting point for … Continue reading → The post RMDs May Soon Start Even Later for Retirement Plan Savers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

We’re in a volatile bear market right now, and key riddle investors need to answer is, which stocks are going to bring the best returns, even in today’s uncertain conditions. One market segment that can’t be ignored is the low-cost penny stocks. These equities, typically priced under $5 per share, offer the best combination of risk and reward: a minimal cost of entry, and frequently triple-digit upside potential. Going beyond the argument that you get more for your money, even minor price apprec

In this article, we discuss 13 best long-term dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing in the current market environment, and go directly to read 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Investor confidence has been shattered this year due to rising interest rates and an all-time […]

The company supports a ballot initiative in California that would legalize online sports betting. Opening a market the size of California could be huge for DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct.

Netflix Inc. executives on Tuesday detailed their plans to crack down on users sharing their accounts on the streaming service, which is expected to arrive early next year.

source