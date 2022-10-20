Whiting: Do I actually enjoy hiking? – Aspen Daily News

Get the best of The Aspen Daily News in your inbox. Our newsletters are free, and you can unsubscribe at any time.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.

Error! There was an error processing your request.

Wake up to today’s headlines in your inbox. Information is just a click away.

Be the first to know what’s happening as it’s happening. When a story breaks, your email dings.

Catch up on the week’s most-read stories. Perfect Sunday reading.

Weekly emails full of authentic mountain lifestyle stories, events and photos. The best things in life are Local.

Los anglos reciben las noticias en su lengua materna, ¿por qué no lo harías tu también? Recibe lo mejor del Sol del Valle cada jueves por la mañana.

Columnist

One summer when I was in grade school I went to a weeklong camp, Camp Watanopa. It was on the shore of Seeley Lake in northwest Montana, in an out-of-the way valley near Glacier Park — a stunningly beautiful area.

At camp there was a legend that an inches-tall elf named “Wonky” inhabited a tree stump in the woods near the cabins, and if you left a note in the stump, you would get a thoughtful written response and a lock of green hair the next morning.

I was a very skeptical kid when it came to magical beings. Likely my skepticism was a result of my parents having zero inclination to want me to believe in things like Santa, Reagan or tooth fairies.

I was as certain then as I am now, that it was the poor camp counselors who were tasked with providing their own hair and the responses to kids’ ridiculous notes like, “Can you make mommy and daddy bring back my goldfish Sparkles that they flushed down the toilet after I cleaned its tank with Comet?” So I wrote notes like that every day.

I feel for camp counselors, who are usually just brand-new adults with buzzcuts looking to make some money during summer break. They shouldn’t be thrust into the roles of both camp counselor and therapist.

I am just finishing up a nearly two-week adult camp for my fall offseason trip. It’s not an “official” camp, and I’ve been calling it the unoriginal name of “Adventure Camp,” but it does have a counselor who has to deal with my skepticism on a daily basis. This skepticism is deeply rooted in my belief that people don’t actually enjoy hiking.

Yeah, I said it.

Hiking is hard, makes you sweaty and doesn’t accomplish anything — especially if you just end up where you started. People who hike are just doing it so they can say that they love hiking and create posts on Instagram about their innate “joy of being in nature.”

Pppfffttt.

When I was younger I hiked all the time in the Glacier/Waterton national parks (without camera phones or, gasp, the internet!). After you’ve seen one insanely picturesque mountain vista or 10, they all begin to blend together and become a bit mundane. Later, I traveled extensively through Norway, Switzerland and the Dolomites, and I guess I became immune to the beauty of alpine mountain hikes. I lived in Aspen for four years ­before I relented and went to the Maroon Bells. I had seen pictures and I was unimpressed. I’m going to be blasphemous and say that I still feel that way. Let the letters roll in.

Last year, I was the fall offseason camp programmer and dragged Mac to Malta to go diving (not hard, no sweating), so this year he got to be the programmer.

We started by driving through all of the spectacular mountain pass fall vistas between here and Cortez to do some mountain biking (sweaty and hard, but also dangerous). We then went down to Page and did Antelope Canyon from the bottom up by pack-rafting in from the lake. OK, maybe hiking isn’t that bad. This was my first real slot canyon hike and I was in a constant state of wowowow. We then went and did another slot canyon called Wire Pass, and WOWOWOW. If this is what hiking is like, sign me up.

Granted, hiking in slot canyons is relatively easy: Temperatures are nice, even cool, elevation changes are moderate. Sure, you might have to cut off your arm to get out, or you might drown while being beaten to death by rocks, but otherwise it’s completely safe.

We followed those hikes with another more alpine-y hike in Sedona: West Fork of Oak Creek, a name that sounds like a subdivision. It was actually packed dirt and shaded by trees, the kind of hiking that I’m used to.

This was my first time in Sedona, and I feel sorry for the people who live in popular resort communities. I can’t imagine how they navigate the cost of living, housing and parking problems.

I don’t know if I’ve mentioned this before, but I am kind of obsessed with the planet Jupiter. There’s no question it is the best planet, maybe even including Earth. Camp counselor Mac brought me to the Lowell Observatory to view it through a huge telescope. This was my first time seeing Jupiter through a telescope. I may have wet my pants.

I’m also obsessed with hot springs. Maybe there’s a Jupiter Hot Springs somewhere, and that’s where I should live. Our next destination was a hike to a hot spring in a slot canyon: Ring Bolt. This Adventure Camp had everything!

So by this time I had hiked more miles in a week than I had in the last decade put together.

We weren’t done yet though. We got a permit to hike the entire Narrows from top to bottom in Zion. To warm up, we got a permit to hike to Angel’s Landing. If you question the wisdom of hiking, then this is the hike to firmly set you on the right road of skepticism. Not only is the way up steep, but the way down is steep too. Weird how that works.

The Narrows were amazing but slot canyons were becoming mundane. At least in this case there was the added uniqueness of hiking in a river the entire way.

Now we are on the way home and I’m contemplating how easy it is to let the amazing things we see everyday become too humdrum and ordinary. Maybe I should not write off hiking just yet; perhaps there are other new types of hiking I have yet to experience that are equally astounding. Maybe Aspen is still nice?

One thing for sure, I will never take for granted any opportunities for Adventure Camp with camp counselor Mac, my Wonky.

Somehow Wendle ended up getting a buzzcut in Flagstaff. Contact him at wendle@­wendlewhiting.org.

Columnist

{{description}}

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

If you’re interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.

Error! There was an error processing your request.

Be the first to know what’s happening as it’s happening. When a story breaks, your email dings.

Catch up on the week’s most-read stories. Perfect Sunday reading.

Wake up to today’s headlines in your inbox. Information is just a click away.

source