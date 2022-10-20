Solana Price Prediction: Possible wedge pattern could lead to 26% SOL price rally – FXStreet

John Isige

FXStreet Follow Following

Solana price is embracing the return of stability several days after the cryptocurrency market flipped bearishly. The largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, plunged below $20,000 on Friday and pulled the entire market down with it. From support formed at $36.50, SOL price slipped and almost dispersed the buyer congestion at $30.00. However, a bullish outlook is back in play, with Solana price expected to make a stronger comeback.

Solana price hit extremely oversold conditions during its most recent fall to $30.00. This saw more capitulation as weak retail hands rushed to protect their capital. A combination of these two factors implies that SOL's recovery is imminent. In other words, as the Stochastic RSI lifts from the oversold region, the competitive smart contracts token would reach higher levels like $38.50 and $48.50.



SOL/USD eight-hour chart

A falling wedge pattern formed on the eight-hour chart could be SOL's ticket from the stubborn bearish shackles. This pattern develops during a sharp or extended drop where two trend lines are drawn, touching the asset's lower lows and lower highs. Consolidation takes place at the wedge's apex ahead of a significant breakout.

Traders must wait for Solana price to affirm movement above the upper trend line before going all-in for the 26.00% move to $38.50. Falling wedges are highly bullish patterns that often mark the transition from a downtrend to an uptrend. Therefore, SOL's run-up to $38.50 could set the stage for a rally to $48.50.

Despite the above bullish outlook, investors do not seem convinced that Solana price is ready to roll down the runway and take off. Santiment's Positive Sentiment on-chain metric reveals investor sentiment continues to decline three weeks after peaking at 2,802. Perhaps a catalyst from the ecosystem could reignite interest in the token and fashion Solana price with enough momentum to climb the ladder.



Solana Positive Sentiment

The expected run up to $38.50 might be stalled by several seller congestion zones at $34.50 and $36.50. Solana price will likely settle and consolidate in the narrow range between $30.00 and $34.00 if it lacks the extra boosts to bring down the cited resistance.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Trader sentiment on Bitcoin and top altcoins like Binance Coin, XRP and Cardano has turned bullish.

Bitcoin price seems to be reacting extremely well to the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates. A part of this connection can be attributed to the high correlation with the stock market.

TRON price is in a multi-year pattern with serious bearish implications. This pessimistic outlook, however, is not written in stone and could change if buyers come in at the right time.

Ethereum price continues to consolidate between two crucial barriers with no signs of breaking out. This development could change as ETH has slithered close to breaking below a stable support level.

Bitcoin price triggered a bullish reversal after October 13 CPI that is reminiscent of the July 13 events. The transaction data shows that a flip of $22,000 will open the path for BTC to head up to $27,000.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and omissions may occur. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, clients or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source