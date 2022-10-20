Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for June 2022 – Yahoo Finance

BNB’s price held well during May.

Binance coin’s fall below the $300 mark has turned the bullish bias into bearish.

In the near term, high BTC correlation could play spoilsport for BNB’s price.

Bitcoin’s price has ranged between the $28,500 support and $30,600 resistance level over the past few weeks. BTC’s recent fall below the $30,000 mark ignited market sell-offs affecting major altcoins’ trajectory.

Over the last month, Binance Coin (BNB) has been one of the better performing altcoins in the top ten cryptocurrencies by market cap. In fact, towards the end of May, the altcoin’s path appeared to have a bullish structure on the price charts.

However, the recent market sell-offs pulled BNB’s price below the $300 mark as the bullish bias shifted to bearish once more. So, where will BNB’s price go in the month of June?

At the time of writing, BNB’s price oscillated at $296.58, noting a 2.57% fall on the daily chart. BNB faced rejection at the crucial $320 resistance level as bears took control of the market.

On May 30, the altcoin rose above the $320 level, but bulls couldn’t build upon this move, and the price soon turned southward.

The u-turn in prices from the upper price range highlighted that bears posed a strong challenge at $325.

In the near term, if bears can add to the sell-side pressure, prices can fall back to the $295 and then to the $265 mark. On the contrary, if prices gain upside momentum, a revisit to the higher $325 mark can be expected.

In the event of a recovery, the $325 mark will be an essential level to keep an eye on in the near term. If BNB’s price retests that level, it could suggest that bulls are accumulating on dips. Market accumulation could help BNB’s price break above the $325.

Binance’s Roadmap

More often than not, Altcoins’ trajectory is dependent on their ecosystem-centric developments. Recently, BNB Chain unveiled a new technical roadmap with the aim of making the network faster and more decentralized by the end of 2022.

The announcement was made at the BNB Chain Revelation Summit, highlighting that the network will see increased decentralization with the adoption of BEP-131. Additionally, developers anticipate improved security and stability for the network as the number of validators on the BNB Smart Chain increase.

The document said,

“This proposal would increase the number of BSC Mainnet validators from 21 to 41, providing more decentralization and incentives for validators to constantly innovate their hardware and infrastructure.”

Furthermore, the BNB Beacon Chain will also make the Binance decentralized exchange (DEX) open-source by the second quarter of the year to improve transparency and multi-chain integration.

With the chain’s fundamentals getting more robust in the coming months, BNB’s price could witness growth.

Recently, the community of voters at CoinMarketCap estimated that the largest crypto exchange’s digital currency would trade at an average of $403.23 by the end of June 2022. Notably, the community has a historical accuracy rate of 83%, and the prediction saw 2,975 votes.

However, the estimated price indicates an almost 30% increase from the altcoin’s current value under the $300 mark.

Data from Coinalyze highlighted that merely $601K worth of BNB was liquidated during the recent fall, which was much less than the liquidations seen from May 9-12.

The relatively less long liquidations could mean that either an actual fall still awaits or the danger has passed. For now, looking at BNB’s high correlation with BTC’s price, it could be said that in the near term, if bitcoin notes further losses, BNB’s price could slide southward.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

Ukraine says its troops have pushed back Russian advance in eastern city

Brazil prosecutor probes death at BRF meat facility

U.S. DOJ declines to charge ex-Trump officials Meadows and Scavino, NY Times reports

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Party, horse race take centre stage at Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee

OAS human rights body pleads with El Salvador amid gang crackdown

Related Quotes

Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) — a video platform seen as a censorship-proof alternative to YouTube — plunged on Wednesday after the company filed a registration document with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As of 1 p.m. ET, Rumble stock was down 10%. Rumble officially went public on Sept. 16 when it completed its business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

Danaher (DHR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.29% and 8.05%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Carnival fought the proverbial storm as share prices plummeted early in the pandemic, and now the cruise giant seems poised for recovery.

Dow (DOW) topped earnings and sales estimates in Q3 despite headwinds from energy cost inflation and lower demand in EMEAI.

Lower pipeline volumes of gasoline and diesel fuel hurt Kinder Morgan's (KMI) earnings in Q3.

Boeing Co won support Wednesday from a Republican senator and a major customer in its bid to convince the U.S. Congress to extend the deadline to win certification of two new 737 MAX variants. The U.S. planemaker faces a late December deadline for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to certify the MAX 7 and MAX 10. After that date, all planes must have modern cockpit alerting systems to be certified by the FAA, which would mean significant delays for the new MAX aircrafts' deployment, unless Congress grants a waiver to extend the deadline.

NextEra Energy (NEE) closed at $73.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.89% move from the prior day.

Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of approximately $135 billion.

Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss IBM beating earnings estimates.

Instead, investors appeared to be concerned with comments made by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about the state of the U.S. economy. The EV industry is just beginning to find its footing, but a widespread economic slowdown in the U.S. and abroad could add to an already turbulent time for high-growth EV companies. As a result, Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down by 9%, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by as much as 3.4% before bouncing back up by 0.1%, and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) dropped 3.8% as of 11:49 a.m. ET.

We all pay taxes, so why not get some money back?

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of Google, continues to rely heavily on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. AI supercharged Google's self-proclaimed mission to "organize the world's information and make it universally acceptable and usable," keeping it ahead of the competition. Hence, the technology deserves some credit for its $1.3 trillion market cap.

In this piece, we will take a look at the ten Warren Buffett stocks that are too cheap to ignore. If you want to skip our introduction to the investment guru, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That […]

The company supports a ballot initiative in California that would legalize online sports betting. Opening a market the size of California could be huge for DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct.

Incentives provided by the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will help Nikola Corp by lowering costs of its electric trucks and hydrogen energy business, the electric vehicle maker said on Thursday. The act, which U.S. President Joe Biden signed in August, provides incentives designed to bring more battery and electric vehicle manufacturing into the United States. The legislation will help enable Nikola's semi-trucks to be competitive on a total cost of ownership basis compared to diesel-powered trucks, the Phoenix, Arizona-based company said.

We’re in a volatile bear market right now, and key riddle investors need to answer is, which stocks are going to bring the best returns, even in today’s uncertain conditions. One market segment that can’t be ignored is the low-cost penny stocks. These equities, typically priced under $5 per share, offer the best combination of risk and reward: a minimal cost of entry, and frequently triple-digit upside potential. Going beyond the argument that you get more for your money, even minor price apprec

In this article, we discuss 13 best long-term dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing in the current market environment, and go directly to read 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Investor confidence has been shattered this year due to rising interest rates and an all-time […]

A new law may soon allow retirees to keep their money untouched a bit longer. The Securing a Strong Retirement Act, a bill originally pushed in 2021 but which may finally pass this year, would push the starting point for … Continue reading → The post RMDs May Soon Start Even Later for Retirement Plan Savers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

AT&T stock rose after its earnings and revenue topped estimates while the company added more wireless phone subscribers than expected.

source