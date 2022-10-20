iPhone 15 could be THE iPhone you would want to buy! This is how it looks so far – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

The iPhone 15 could be the next big iPhone that everyone is crazy about! This year, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have seen rather lacklustre demand, and most consumers are flocking over to the iPhone 14 Pro as well as the iPhone 14 Pro Max. All the new upgrades this year have come to the iPhone 14 Pro models – the Dynamic Island, a new 48MP camera, a new display, and the A16 Bionic chip. The iPhone 14 feels like a spartan cave in comparison. That may not be the case with the iPhone 15.

Based on the leaks we have seen so far regarding the iPhone 15, it seems that Apple is all geared up to prep the iPhone 15 for a major mass market appeal, just like the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12. Some of the changes expected next year are big enough to warrant an upgrade from users of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. Hence, if you are eager to see what the iPhone 15 series has to offer, make yourself comfortable.

While the leaks are few, you can get a pretty good idea of what you can get from the iPhone 15.

Largely the same as the iPhone 14, but with a few tweaks. The iPhone 15 is expected to have the same boxy design and may spawn in two sizes – 6.1-inch and 6.7-inches. While the rear design may continue to remain the same, it is the front where it could be shaken up. Rumours say that the notch will go away in favour of the Dynamic Island. That means iPhone 14 is the last outing for the display notch on Apple devices, unless the iPhone SE 4 comes out as a redesigned iPhone XR.

60Hz OLED could continue on the iPhone 15 but the only change will be the Dynamic Island. We have seen what the Dynamic Island can do on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and it will only evolve from here on. It will be a free space for apps to throw their controls, or notifications, thereby helping with multitasking to an extent.

Similar to this year, Apple is likely to reserve the rumoured 3nm A17 chip for the iPhone 15 Pro. Hence, the standard iPhone 15 could only get the A16 Bionic 4nm chip, which is currently servicing the iPhone 14 Pro. This could help Apple keep manufacturing costs low, and create a better reason to move to the Pro variants.

As is the norm, you can expect the camera sensors from the iPhone 14 Pro models to continue on the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. That said, we doubt Apple will use the 48MP image sensor on the standard models, and may retain it as a Pro-only feature.

The biggest change expected on the iPhone 15 is the presence of a USB-C port. With the EU mandating USB-C ports on all smartphones from mid-2024, Apple could finally make the switch next year. The USB-C port on the iPhone could help with faster data transfer speeds, and make it compatible with universal chargers. Despite being lauded as a stopgap solution before the port-less iPhones appear, the USB-C port could be a big deal for iPhone users.



