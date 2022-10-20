Mars will easily be seen next to moon in Friday night sky show – FOX 13 News Utah

Menu

SALT LAKE CITY — Conditions will be phenomenal for a cool event over Utah on Friday.

Those looking up towards the moon will also get a special surprise with an close-by appearance of the Mars.

Space.com says the red planet will easily be seen to the lower right of the moon throughout Friday evening.

With crystal clear condition and no cloud cover, the double dose of space “coolness” will look mighty impressive.

According to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Mars has been slowly moving toward the east this year. This is typical for Mars, however, at the end of October, Mars appears to reverse its course. Over the next three months, from November to late January, Mars moves toward the west each night. This is known as the retrograde motion of Mars. Near the end of January, it reverses direction again, and continues its eastward journey.

