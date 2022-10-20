Shiba Inu and Ethereum Overtaken as Most Popular Crypto in 2022 by The Hideaways – NewsBTC

As the weekend approaches, SHIB and ETH are entering a bearish trend as prices dive deeper. What is predicted to be the best investment of 2022 and 2023? We take a look at the Shiba Inu price prediction and Ethereum price prediction for 2023.

The Hideaways (HDWY) investors are the biggest market winners at the moment, with the token already rising 450% in just 1 month. New investors will be pleased to hear that the project has announced another price rise to $0.06 and has also increased their bonus to 50% whenever you buy the HDWY token.

Not only that, but invest now and you’ll be entered into a prize draw to win $10,000! This is a ground-breaking project that is changing the way the world invests in real-estate, so be part of the biggest project of 2023 or regret missing out forever!

$SHIBA Dips Further

The weekend is approaching and today we see SHIB down by -1.17% trading at $0.00001101. Shiba Inu (SHIB) price broke below the 100 daily moving average in the early hours of today after a previous spike to $0.00001216. It started an ascending triangle pattern before breaking lower.

The bears are currently in control of the market as 50.67% of today’s money flow is from the sells and a massive sell-off has been recorded. Most traders are opting for new gains coming up on The Hideaways (HDWY) by Sunday midnight.

The SHIB Inu price prediction is that it will be beaten by the likes of The Hideaways easily, so it’s easy to see why SHIB investors are selling SHIB to invest in The Hideaways

Ethereum(ETH) Price Analysis

It has been a difficult week for Ethereum. It’s been weeks since the merge and Ethereum still struggles to recover from the price dip. Today, ETH is down by -2.67% and trading at $1,332.06 after yesterday’s price surged to $1,395.67.

Price opened today below the 100 daily moving average and later went up by 7.62% before entering a reversal this evening. The market is likely to experience further dips.

Trading data from Binance shows that the bears are in control of about 51.56% of the money flow in the last 24 hours.

The ETH price has been stagnating and the ETH price prediction for 2023 is weak. Thousands of ETH investors have sold ETH to buy The Hideaways following advice from top crypto analysts that The Hideaways will hit 12,000% gains in 2023!

The Hideaways (HDWY) Team Confirms Next 100% Rally

Yesterday on The Hideaways (HDWY) Telegram platform, the team confirmed that the next price move is scheduled to see the price increase from $0.045 to $0.06 and investors obviously don’t want to miss out on making guaranteed return on their investment.

The Hideaways (HDWY) price is currently at $0.045 after rising from $0.01 in less than 1 month. The project has the most momentum of any project in 2022 and is proving to be the most popular pre-sale project so far.

Investors will be able to purchase fractions of luxury properties that are hand-picked by world property experts. These properties generate income for holders, with investors expecting to see returns of 45% in addition to huge capital gains.

Experienced crypto investors all agree that this project has the potential to turn early investors into millionaires and it’s easy to see why. The project has already sold over 50% of the token allocation available to presale investors and you’d be clever to not miss out

Buy the HDWY token now before the price increases to $0.06 and you’ll make an immediate gain!

