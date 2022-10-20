Amazon Prime Day: Snag the 2021 9th-generation iPad for just $268.99 – USA TODAY

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Time’s almost up on October’s version of Amazon Prime Day, which ends today, October 12. Tech products are among the biggest scores ahead of Black Friday, and Amazon is offering plenty at a fraction of the price. If you’re looking for a good-quality yet affordable tablet ahead of the holidays, this 2021 9th-generation Apple iPad is a great option.
Amazon is offering the 64GB tablet for just $268.99, $60 off of its usual $329 price tag, in both silver and Space Gray. This iPad is great for those who don’t need much storage and don’t want to spend a fortune on a new tablet.
We love this 2021 iPad for its versatility. It features a large 10.2-inch touchscreen with a vibrant display. The tablet is great for streaming shows or playing your favorite games, and it even has excellent photo and video editing capabilities. You can purchase a separate Apple Pencil for under $100, which is a great addition for students and teachers who constantly take notes.
A Bluetooth keyboard—like this Apple Magic Keyboard that’s $14 off today—can also be attached for an easier typing experience. Whether you’re looking to purchase a new tablet for yourself or gift it to a loved one this holiday season, the 2021 9th-generation iPad is a steal at for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Pick one up before the sale ends tonight!
