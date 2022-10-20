Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of hunger crisis in Kenya on Instagram – The News International

Priyanka Chopra posted a video on Instagram during her visit to Kenya as UNICEF’s global goodwill ambassador for children’s rights in which she could be seen visiting a camp for malnourished kids.

The video showed how malnourished children are taken care of in an area like Kenya where there is such a scarcity of health facilities. The video showed Priyanka in a blue t-shirt and a matching cap moving around the camp where malnourished children were being checked.

Priyanka wrote in the caption, “When the children deviate from the (growth) chart, it means they are stunted, wasting, and those words are anyway just really difficult to hear when it comes to a child. But that is how you describe malnutrition. It is literally the wasting away of a child and being stunted.”

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Kenya and has appealed to people across the world to support UNICEF in its fight against the hunger crisis in Kenya.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez will invite Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony to holiday bash, says source

Meghan Markle alleges she feel objectified on the stage during her podcast

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle scared of having their image shattered after ‘The Crown’ endorsement Prince Harry,…

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake tied the knot in 2012 and share two kids, Silas Randall and Phineas

Jennifer Aniston wants to date someone ‘funny, successful, unaffected by her fame level, and handsome,’ claims source

Angad Bedi is now married to actress Neha Dhupia

Copyright © 2022. The News International, All Rights Reserved | Contact Us | Authors

source