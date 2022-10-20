Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to look just like the S22 Ultra – comments – GSMArena.com

Login

Rahmadx121212, 13 Oct 2022exactly,, people are just really hate about what Apple did. meanwhile every flagship android d… moreDid Apple ever make a phone with a stylus? No. Did they ever make a folding phone Ever? Nope. Stop mentioning apple such a pointless topic.

BrianCoriour, 04 Oct 2022Bro….s21 and s22 are the same phone. Now s23 will also be the same phone with only 1 change… moreexactly,, people are just really hate about what Apple did. meanwhile every flagship android did the same things like an Apple did. just like the adapter charger in the box, headphone jack, memory card slot and others

I'm looking forward to the new 8 Gen 2 chip made by TSMC. The 8 Gen 1 was a dumpster fire.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is just too much for Apple Iphone 14 pro max.I love the design.Its HUGE.

jackwilson, 03 Oct 2022Bruh the s22 ultra was released 8 months ago…Bro….s21 and s22 are the same phone.

Now s23 will also be the same phone with only 1 change in visual.

But when apple makes the same phone but with a 1% smaller notch. Apple gets bullied by people and samsung but when samsung does it. Its fine.

Just how when sony makes exclusives for their ps consoles then cry to microsoft doing the same thing cuz they know they will lose and honestly i dont see sony lasting THAT long in console. Cuz i mean its a different topic but watever $100 billion vs $2 trillion.

So anyways pretty much like that. Now im not a fanboy of samsung or apple idc. If i want the phone then i want it. And next phone ima get is a sony phone cuz i wana try something new.

77, 29 Sep 2022Please get rid off curved screen, bring back flat Bring back 18.9 screen Bring back led not… moreYeah, Samsung needs to get rid off curved display, Samsung should have HUGE bezels, let's go back, let's go to the stone age XD

Can we not to have camera bump like good old time?

BrianCoriour, 30 Sep 2022Huh ? Since when what ?Bruh the s22 ultra was released 8 months ago…

Samsung had a total different design for the S23U but after seeing Apple release their 14 Pro Max Samsung decided to follow suit and follow Apple.

If Samsung will bring back 3tof face camera … for a secure face recognition same as the iphones, the it will be a real concurrent for apple

Anonymous, 29 Sep 2022Since when?Huh ?

Since when what ?

Rosso, 29 Sep 2022Source:"Trust me bro"Do u not believe it or what ?

I'll just buy foldables from now on. These types of phones are giving me back the excitement of buying a new phone, plus it's great for media consumption and multitasking. Once you try it, you'll never wanna go back. Hopefully in few years, the inner display will be as hard as glass

77, 30 Sep 2022£1500 the most it would cost I'm willing to pay thatWell the of the world isn't ready to pay that amount yet so chill 😏

Anonymous, 29 Sep 2022And how much would you pay for such a device? $2000 or maybe $2500? This has gone to far Bro… more£1500 the most it would cost

I'm willing to pay that

Samsung user, 30 Sep 2022List of Samsung features COPIED BY APPLE: Pill shaped camera island, Lockscreen editing U… moreBanned apple for using it

Snapdragon was banned apple using 5g

Grey Wolf, 29 Sep 2022Well, I live in Central European country (technically poorer country than UK). And I have simi… moreTrue , instead off buying 3 high-end, I could've bought gold which even in years ahead keeps the price remain. But I just wanted it,

hopefully no curved screen anymore…

77, 29 Sep 2022I have the s22ultra 512gb , and note20ultra 512gb, and Sony 1vSamsung and Sony thanks you for your service…..i guess

Samsung user, 29 Sep 2022A lot. Literally any good things we have today from our smartphones exist because of Samsung.You mean expanding batteries? Makes even BBK phones more reliable than a Samsung

