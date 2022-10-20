How to stop Amazon Prime and Netflix subscription? – ఇండియా హెరాల్డ్ గ్రూప్ అఫ్ పబ్లిషర్స్ ప్రై లిమిటెడ్ – India Herald Group of Publishers P LIMITED

How to stop amazon Prime and Netflix subscription?

Netflix and amazon Prime are subscription-based OTT platforms and people have a lot of entertainment sitting at home with OTT platforms like Netflix and amazon Prime. Considering the convenience of the people, companies offer different types of plans, so that people can enjoy recharging as monthly, quarterly, or annual plans.

Many times it must have been noticed that on taking the plan Netflix asks us to enter the card details and then it stays on auto Renew. In such a situation, many times people who do not want to use these apps, their money also gets renewed automatically. This causes great harm to the people.

In such a situation, if you want them to be turned off, then today we are telling you how the auto subscription of Netflix and amazon Prime can be turned off. This is a very simple method that you can try too.

Amazon Prime

Go to Manage Prime Membership, Check the renewal date given on the left side of the page.

If you still have amazon Prime’s free trial pack left, click on Do Not Continue.

If you currently have a paid membership of amazon Prime, click on End Membership.

This will prevent your Prime membership from automatically renewing at the end of your current 30-day subscription period.

Netflix

First of all, open the Netflix portal from the web browser and log in to your account.

Tap on the three lines in the top left corner, after this tap on Account at the bottom of the menu.

Now tap on the Payment method.

Then enter the information for your payment method.

Select a reason for ending auto-payment on Netflix.

After this, your subscription will end.

Empowering 140+ Indians within and abroad with entertainment, infotainment, credible, independent, issue based journalism oriented latest updates on politics, movies.

India Herald Group of Publishers P LIMITED is MediaTech division of prestigious Kotii Group of Technological Ventures R&D P LIMITED, Which is core purposed to be empowering 760+ crore people across 230+ countries of this wonderful world.

India Herald Group of Publishers P LIMITED is New Generation Online Media Group, which brings wealthy knowledge of information from PRINT media and Candid yet Fluid presentation from electronic media together into digital media space for our users.

With the help of dedicated journalists team of about 450+ years experience; India Herald Group of Publishers Private LIMITED is the first and only true digital online publishing media groups to have such a dedicated team. Dream of empowering over 1300 million Indians across the world to stay connected with their mother land [from Web, Phone, Tablet and other Smart devices] multiplies India Herald Group of Publishers Private LIMITED team energy to bring the best into all our media initiatives such as https://www.indiaherald.com

source