The Top 5 Reasons Elon Musk's Dogecoin Investors Are Buying Tamadoge in 2022 – Cryptonews

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content.

After Dogecoin investors have made staggering returns following the meme coin’s bull run in the last few years, users are looking for the best new crypto to invest in. Therefore, this guide reviews one of the top metaverse games, Tamadoge and why users are buying this token ahead of Elon Musk’s Dogecoin.

Users looking for the most popular meme coins can review the new cryptocurrency project – Tamadoge . The sections below review this upcoming cryptocurrency and provide users with multiple reasons to buy Tamadoge in 2022.

TAMA is the native cryptocurrency of the Tamaverse – the virtual ecosystem for one of the best play-to-earn crypto games in 2022. The token is also a deflationary asset, with a maximum supply of 2 billion tokens. On the other hand, Dogecoin has increased its total coin supply from 100 billion to 132 billion tokens since it launched.

Every time a user accesses items on the Tamaverse’s store, 5% of all money spent with TAMA is burnt. This ensures that the cryptocurrency will reduce its supply in the long run. The developers have chosen to attract higher demand for a limited supply of tokens, which can potentially increase the price of TAMA.

The Tamadoge platform looks to use

web 3

protocols to provide players with one of the best metaverse games available. Users can buy, create and trade Tamadoge pets on the platform – virtual dog-like avatars used in competitions. These characters have been minted smart contract functionality as NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens).

Each NFT Tamadoge pet has its own characteristics, weaknesses and advantages. Players must breed the pets and eventually use them in competitions to earn points on the monthly leaderboard. Players that accumulate the highest points are rewarded with in-game rewards via TAMA tokens.

The Tamadoge ecosystem looks to revolutionize the gaming sector by using blockchain technology to provide in-game rewards to users. Players can participate in play-to-earn (P2E) games and earn cryptocurrencies as rewards.

Through P2E mechanics, player engagement and skill is rewarded in a way that is not available in legacy gaming, which is why TAMA can be one of the best meme coin to buy. Moreover, the popularity of the P2E game will automatically let to more adoption of TAMA tokens, which can potentially positively affect the price of the cryptocurrency.

Should I buy Tamadoge over Dogecoin? In the past, Dogecoin has linked its success to social media and popular support from billionaire influencers like Elon Musk. Thus, the meme coin has proven to be highly volatile in the past since it experiences massive pumps and dumps.

However, if users buy TAMA, they are getting access to the P2E metaverse of this project. Users can buy items and NFT avatars with TAMA and earn more of these coins when earning rewards on the virtual ecosystem. Instantly, the token provides use-cases for the participants on this decentralized blockchain.

TAMA launched its beta presale on the 25th of July, 2022. Users have the opportunity to buy TAMA at a potentially lower price since many cryptos instantly list at higher levels. Furthermore, TAMA has an approved listing with LBank – a popular centralized exchange platform.

Many other presales usually start with a decentralized exchange (DEX) listing, showing the popularity of this token. TAMA is also expected to launch on UniSwap – a popular DEX. Token listings on such popular platforms can often lead to a significant increase in trading volumes and prices since it is readily available to the mainstream market.

Tamadoge is one of the most exciting cryptocurrency projects in 2022 and one of the best meme coins to buy now. It is a decentralized project that provides users with a P2E metaverse known as the Tamaverse.

TAMA is the native cryptocurrency & utility token of the platform. With TAMA, users can buy digital assets on the ecosystem, earn rewards and even trade tokens. At the centre of this P2E project is the Tamadoge pet NFTs – the dog-like virtual avatars which can be bought from the Tama store.

Each pet is minted as an NFT, and can be used to compete against other community members on the Tamaverse. Users compete for points on a monthly leaderboard, where the top performers are rewarded with TAMA from the “dogepools”. When purchasing items from the Tama store, 5% of all the tokens spent are burnt. However, 30% of the tokens are also used to promote the ecosystem for marketing purposes.

The remaining 65% is distributed to the P2E prize pools, from where the winners are rewarded with TAMA. Currently, the cryptocurrency is on its beta presale, where users can invest in 50% of the total token supply of 2 billion.

20% of the tokens have been reserved for future DEX and centralized exchanges – such as LBank and UniSwap. The remaining 30% will be released throughout a 10-year period via minting operations. The platform developers have big plans for the future of this game – with a potential Augmented-Reality (AR) app expected to release in the future.

The app will retain the same P2E dynamics as the web-based game but will offer users a new method to participate in the ecosystem. Users can buy TAMA for only USD 0.01 per token during the ongoing beta presale period.

Investors can now decide on whether they want to choose TAMA as a potential investment opportunity. Users looking for how to buy meme coins such as TAMA can follow our step-by-step guide below.

Before purchasing TAMA tokens, users will need to set up a crypto wallet.

For users looking for a crypto wallet from where to buy Tamadoge – we recommend MetaMask as one of the best crypto wallets that provide on-chain support to investors.

Users can head over to MetaMask and click on ‘Download’.

Users can buy Tamadoge with ETH or USDT tokens. Therefore, users who do not already hold these assets can either buy Ethereum or USDT from a cryptocurrency exchange of their choice.

Transfer the tokens back to the MetaMask wallet after making the purchase.

The next step is to go on the Tamadoge website and click on ‘buy’. Users can then click ‘Connect Wallet’ and choose their wallet provider to connect with the presale platform.

Follow the instructions to officially link the wallet.

The final step is to buy TAMA. Simply enter the amount of TAMA you would like to purchase and select ‘Convert ETH’ or ‘Convert USDT’. Users need to purchase a minimum of 1,000 TAMA.

Finally, users can claim their TAMA tokens once the presale ends. Once the presale period is over, click on ‘claim’ on the Tamadoge website’s homepage.

This guide has reviewed how to buy Tamadoge – an upcoming P2E metaverse. Users can participate in P2E gaming with TAMA and stand a chance to earn tokens, buy NFTs and invest in a deflationary asset during its beta presale launch now.

Our guide has also discussed where to buy Tamadoge and a step-by-step breakdown of how to do so.

