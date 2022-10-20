Smartphones under $500: iPhone SE 2022, Google Pixel 6a, Samsung Galaxy A53, more – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

If you have a budget of $500 to get a new smartphone, then you are at the right place! Here we have culled out some of the best smartphones that you can grab right now. This range is called the mid-range which mostly brings a combination of decent specs and value-for-money features. Whether you are looking for a camera phone, a premium Apple iPhone or an overall performance phone, you can choose any of these options. Have a quick look at these best smartphones for yourself under $500 – from iPhone SE 2022, Google Pixel 6a to Samsung Galaxy A53.

Apple came with its new recipe apart from the flagship iPhones, the iPhone SE-series, which offers premium features but in an outdated body at a reasonable price. The latest addition to the list is the iPhone SE 3rd generation, which packs a powerful A15 Bionic chipset but in an old design of iPhone with a 4.7-inch display and big bezels. Although, at just $429, you get an iPhone experience with the latest features of iOS 16 and powerful performance.

If you are not an iPhone fan, then iPhone SE 3 rival Google Pixel 6a is here that can be your perfect match! At a price of $449, Google offers this affordable Android smartphone of the Pixel 6-series with its own custom Tensor chip. The Google Pixel 6a features a 6.1-inches OLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. Also, Google promises to provide security updates for 5 years, that means it will keep up for many years to come.

One of the advantages of getting the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G over Google Pixel 6a is the display. Unlike Pixel 6a, it features a 6.5-inch 1080p OLED panel which also uses a refresh rate of 120Hz. It packs a 5000mAh battery and a 64MP primary camera. All of these feature-loaded smartphones come at a price of $449.

Looking for an even more affordable smartphone? Then you should check the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G which is priced at just $249. At this price, it comes with a 6.5-inches display and is powered by the MediaTek 700 5G chipset coupled with a 4GB of RAM. For photography, it features a 50MP primary camera, although it lacks an ultrawide camera sensor as well as a night mode.

