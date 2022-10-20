Alphabet (GOOGL) Enhances YouTube With Homescreen Widgets – Zacks Investment Research

We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Don't Know Your Password?

New to Zacks? Get started here.

Don't Know Your Password?

You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.

If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.

OK Cancel

Image: Bigstock

Zacks Equity Research October 17, 2022

AMZN Quick Quote AMZN AAPL Quick Quote AAPL NFLX Quick Quote NFLX GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL

Trades from $1

You follow Analyst Blog – edit

You follow Zacks Equity Research – edit

Zacks Equity Research

Analyst Blog

Alphabet’s ( GOOGL Quick Quote – Free Report) division Google is leaving no stone unturned to add features to its online video-streaming service, YouTube.

According to 9TO5Google, Google added homescreen widgets to YouTube for iPhone and iPad users.

The widgets include Quick Actions, Search YouTube, Home, Shorts, Subscriptions and Search.

Quick Actions lets users quickly search and browse YouTube. The Search YouTube permits users to immediately use the keyboard or microphone, while the Search widget also allows users to search anything on YouTube swiftly. Users can click on Home, Shorts and Subscriptions to quickly open the respective feeds.

With the introduction of recent widgets, Google aims to provide an enhanced YouTube browsing experience to iPhone and iPad users. This is likely to boost the adoption rate of YouTube.

This is expected to aid the performance of Google Services segment which contributes the most to Alphabet’s top line.

The Google services generated revenues of $62.8 billion, accounting for 90.2% of the total second-quarter revenues. Revenues increased 10.1% from the prior year quarter’s level.

Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote

Apart from the recent move, Alphabet introduced handles for YouTube channels to support creators in establishing their distinct presence and brand on YouTube.

Alphabet is further gearing up for bringing a redesigned YouTube video screen to aid users with an improved video-streaming experience.

GOOGL announced two updates on its YouTube Partner Program to let users easily join YouTube and make money from the platform, mainly from YouTube Shorts. Alphabet also introduced a Creator Music catalog for adding tracks to videos.

With consistent efforts, Alphabet positioned itself well to rapidly penetrate the booming global video-streaming market.

Per a Precedence Research report, the underlined market is expected to reach $1.7 trillion by 2030, seeing a CAGR of 18.5% between 2022 and 2030.

The market is likely to witness a CAGR of 21.3% during the same forecast period according to a Grand View Research report.

We believe Alphabet’s growing prospects in this potential market is likely to aid it in winning investors’ confidence in the near term.

Shares of GOOGL have been down 33.4% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 38.3%.

Given the upbeat scenario, apart from Alphabet, other major companies, including Apple ( AAPL Quick Quote – Free Report) , Amazon ( AMZN Quick Quote – Free Report) and Netflix ( NFLX Quick Quote – Free Report) , are making strong efforts to expand their presence in the video-streaming space.

Apple, which has lost 22.1% in the year-to-date period, is continuously witnessing solid momentum across its video-streaming platform, Apple TV. Apple’s growing interest in sports streaming remains a major positive. Recently, AAPL signed a multi-year agreement with Nike to create and produce sports movies. Further, its growing original and regional content portfolio is helping it expand its user base.

Amazon is gaining traction among customers on the back of its video on-demand service, Prime Video. Prime Video offers movies, TV series and exclusive Amazon Originals, keeping users glued to its platform. Shares of Amazon have been down 35.8% in the year-to-date period.

Netflix is riding on its diversified content portfolio, attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized and foreign-language content. Recently, NFLX expanded its partnership with Dark Horse Entertainment. Per the terms of the deal, Dark Horse will continue to give Netflix a first look at its IP for both film and TV. Netflix has lost 61.8% year to date.

Nevertheless, Alphabet’s growing efforts toward video-streaming are expected to continue helping it gain a competitive edge against aforesaid peers.

Currently, Alphabet carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) – free report >>

Apple Inc. (AAPL) – free report >>

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) – free report >>

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) – free report >>

Our experts picked 7 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buy stocks with the best chance to skyrocket within the next 30-90 days.

Recent stocks from this report have soared up to +178.7% in 3 months – this month’s picks could be even better. See our report’s 7 new picks today, absolutely FREE.

Privacy Policy | No cost, no obligation to buy anything ever.

This page has not been authorized, sponsored, or otherwise approved or endorsed by the companies represented herein. Each of the company logos represented herein are trademarks of Microsoft Corporation; Dow Jones & Company; Nasdaq, Inc.; Forbes Media, LLC; Investor’s Business Daily, Inc.; and Morningstar, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Zacks Investment Research | 10 S Riverside Plaza Suite #1600 | Chicago, IL 60606

At the center of everything we do is a strong commitment to independent research and sharing its profitable discoveries with investors. This dedication to giving investors a trading advantage led to the creation of our proven Zacks Rank stock-rating system. Since 1988 it has more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +24.51% per year. These returns cover a period from January 1, 1988 through September 12, 2022. Zacks Rank stock-rating system returns are computed monthly based on the beginning of the month and end of the month Zacks Rank stock prices plus any dividends received during that particular month. A simple, equally-weighted average return of all Zacks Rank stocks is calculated to determine the monthly return. The monthly returns are then compounded to arrive at the annual return. Only Zacks Rank stocks included in Zacks hypothetical portfolios at the beginning of each month are included in the return calculations. Zacks Ranks stocks can, and often do, change throughout the month. Certain Zacks Rank stocks for which no month-end price was available, pricing information was not collected, or for certain other reasons have been excluded from these return calculations.

Visit Performance Disclosure for information about the performance numbers displayed above.

Visit www.zacksdata.com to get our data and content for your mobile app or website.

Real time prices by BATS. Delayed quotes by Sungard.

NYSE and AMEX data is at least 20 minutes delayed. NASDAQ data is at least 15 minutes delayed.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

source