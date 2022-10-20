Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra vs OnePlus 10 pro : check out the Specifications and more – The Tech Outlook

The Tech Outlook – Daily Tech News, Interviews, Reviews and Updates
Here you can compare the specifications, price, and availability of the Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra and OnePlus 10 pro
Here you can compare the flagship models from Samsung and Oneplus. Both phones always maintain high quality in terms of camera, specifications, and build quality. Now here we are going to compare the Oneplus 10 pro, which was released on January 20, 2022, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra, which was released on February 20, 2022.
The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G was launched on 11th January 2022. It provides a larger battery with faster charging, a slightly more energy-efficient AMOLED display, a more powerful SoC with many more 5G bands, a better selfie camera, and a prettier design. it comes with powerful 8GB RAM and a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU included in the OnePlus 10 Pro. Along with an Adreno 730 GPU, the system also has an Octa-core 3GHz Single core, 2.5GHz Tri core, and 1.8GHz Quad-core CPU configuration. It has a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. and The front camera has a 32MP primary camera.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra was launched on 9th February 2022. it combines the S Pen, The phone has a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with HDR 10+ compatibility and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Its maximum brightness of it is 1750 nits. The S Pen Stylus may be used to input data on the clear display. It is equipped with an Adreno 730 GPU and a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU. With an Octa-core Single-core 3GHz Cortex X1, Tri-core 2.4GHz Cortex A710, and Quad-core 1.7GHz Cortex A510 CPU arrangement and a large 12GB RAM, the smartphone offers remarkable performance. Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra comes with the camera configuration of a 10MP Telephoto Camera, 12MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera, 10MP Camera, and 108MP Primary Camera. The company features a 40MP f/2.2 Primary Camera on the front, which takes detailed selfies.
Display6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 40MP
Rear Camera 108MP + 12MP + 10MP
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
