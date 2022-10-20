‘Captain America: New World Order’ Production Company Reportedly Revealed – Disney Plus Informer

Last July, Marvel Studios announced the cast for “Captain America: New World Order” which will release in theaters on May 3, 2024.

Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, and Carl Lumbly will return to their roles from the Disney+ Original series “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” and Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox and Luce) was officially announced as director of the project. Additionally, Tim Blake Nelson joins the cast as Dr. Samuel Sterns, reprising his role from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. Recently, it was also confirmed that Harrison Ford (Indiana Jones, Star Wars) will play General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in the film.

The project is currently eyeing a Spring 2023 production date and according to The Cosmic Circus, Captain America: New World Order is using the production company Changeup Productions LLC. This is a change from previous Chris Evans-led Captain America films which used Vita Ray Productions.

Cosmis Circus also reports that filming is set to begin in Georgia in mid to late March, however, the outlet points out that these dates can change.

Malcolm Spellman, head writer and show creator for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, will return to write the script for Captain America 4.

“Captain America: New World Order” releases in theaters on May 3, 2024.

