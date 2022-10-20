NFT lottery celebrates the VeChain & Nitto ATP partnership – CryptoNewsZ

VeChain Foundation has posted a tweet announcing its partnership with ExPlus and World of V. This follows the partnership for the Nitto ATP Finals that is scheduled to begin on November 13, 2022, and end on November 20, 2022.

The partnership between VeChain Foundation and Nitto ATP Finals aims to give more recognition to $VET. The token will prominently feature throughout the event to gain marketing and opportunities to network with some of the top brands worldwide. How many people watch the event will also play an important role, especially in terms of recognition. The entire point is to ensure that the token grows in the market with a high level of adoption. Nitto ATP Finals will happen in Turin, Italy. VeChain Foundation first announced its partnership with Nitto ATP Finals.

The announcement of a partnership with ExPlus and World of V followed the previous announcement. VeChain Foundation is launching an NFT lottery event associated with World of V and ExPlus. Amazing prizes will be listed for the winners to grab, with many more details awaited to be shared with the community. World of V is an NFT marketplace built on the VeChain blockchain. Its internal economy is powered by a token called $WoV. The infrastructure holds the honor of offering zero-fee non-fungible tokens with a lot of focus on the green sector.

Users can easily generate and list their NFTs on World of V. The process starts with users setting up their wallets on the platform. Sync 2 is available for desktop, and Sync 2 Lite is available for mobile. Once the wallet is connected to the World of V account, users can proceed with minting their NFTs on the platform. Customization, however, is majorly limited to assigning a suitable title. There is no fee to mint NFTs and other artwork uploaded on World of V.

NFTs listed on the platform can either be sold for a fixed price or at auction. Fixed price enables a creator to earn a specific price; however, an auction takes it up a notch and lets the price go as high as possible.VeChain delivers sustainability as a leading enterprise-grade L1 blockchain. It is a highly-scalable smart contract platform with low carbon emissions.

VeChain Foundation functions on the principle of a transparent governance model, allowing stakeholders to balance a view in the ecosystem. The Steering Committee enhances the decision-making process, which all the community members elect. An on-chain governance mechanism supports execution.

