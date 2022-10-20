Home Latest News What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today – Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today – Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Benzinga

By
Aabha Sharma
-

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 6.40% to $207.83 Thursday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results.
So What Happened?
Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $21.45 billion, up 56% year-over-year. The total came in shy of analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. The company also reported automotive revenue of $18.69 billion in the third quarter, up 55% year-over-year.
In the third quarter, Tesla reported record revenue, free cash flow and operating profits despite what the company called “material headwinds.”…Read More
Tesla also received a number of analyst rating updates Thursday morning: 
See AlsoWhy Alcoa Shares Are Falling Sharply During Wednesday's After-Hours Session

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Tesla has a 52-week high of $414.50 and a 52-week low of $204.16.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

source

Previous article‘All Bets Are Off’—Crypto Now Braced For A $8.9 Trillion Earthquake As The Price Of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP, Solana, Cardano And Dogecoin Swing – Forbes
Aabha Sharma

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR