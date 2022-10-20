2024 GMC Sierra EV Takes the Electric Truck to Fancytown – Edmunds.com

The 2024 GMC Sierra EV is a full-size electric truck that offers a more luxurious alternative to the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV when both trucks debut next year. The Sierra EV rides on GM’s flexible Ultium platform. It’s used for the Silverado EV and GMC Hummer EV electric trucks plus a variety of other upcoming EVs from General Motors.

Though the wrapper is different, the Sierra EV owes its fundamental shape and much of its functionality to the Silverado EV that was revealed earlier this summer. There aren’t the same Chevrolet Avalanche-esque extensions hanging off the back of the cabin, but from the beltline down, the trucks look quite similar in shape and proportion. There’s a bit more differentiation inside, where the Sierra EV opts for a vertically oriented center display and darker styling themes that befit a vehicle with the Denali badge.

At launch, the Sierra EV will only be offered in a limited-run Denali Edition 1 and it will start at $108,695 (including destination). This will be the only version of the Sierra EV available for reservations when they open on October 20, 2022. The off-road-oriented AT4 and Elevation trims will join the party for the 2025 model year to give Sierra EV buyers more options, with the more work-oriented Elevation trim starting at around $50,000 to better compete with the Silverado EV’s $40,000 base price.

We don’t have full details yet from GMC, but what has been released is impressive. The Sierra EV has dual electric motors that produce, in its Max Power driving mode, an estimated 754 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque, 90 more horsepower than the Silverado EV’s current maximum. That will scoot the Sierra EV from 0 to 60 mph in an estimated 4.5 seconds.

That’s quite rapid for such a large vehicle but does put it behind the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T we’ve tested. The Lightning did a 4-second sprint to 60 mph at our test track and the Rivian R1T threw down a 3.5-second time of its own.

There will be five distinct drive modes: Standard, Tow/Haul, Off-Road, My Mode (a customizable setting) and Max Power. Towing capacity is rated at 9,500 pounds, and there was no word of any type of max towing package like the one the Silverado EV will offer that can raise capacity to 20,000 pounds. GMC says, however, that the Sierra EV will have four-wheel steering and have the same CrabWalk feature as the Hummer EV. That allows the truck to turn its rear wheels to the same angle as the front wheels so the truck can move diagonally in tight spaces. One-pedal driving on the maximum regenerative braking setting will also be offered.

GMC estimates that the Sierra EV, like the Silverado EV, will offer about 400 miles of range on a full charge. GMC did not specify the size of the battery, but we know that the Ultium platform can handle batteries of around 200 kWh of capacity (the Hummer’s is just above that) and we’d expect something similar given the Sierra EV’s range estimates.

The Ultium platform can handle DC fast-charging power up to 350 kW. That’s the max output that public DC charging currently supports, and GMC says that if you’re hooked up to one of these chargers, you can add 100 miles of range in about 10 minutes under optimum conditions.

The vehicle we saw was a prototype, so some of the details and materials are subject to change before launch. But at first glance this truck feels like a Denali: lots of dark interior detailing, high-quality leather on each of the seats, and some chrome highlights so the whole package doesn’t feel too Darth Vader-y. A large panoramic glass roof also allows plenty of natural light into the cabin to keep it from looking overly drab.

Below the large center screen is a wireless charging pad and a pair of cupholders, both sitting on movable trays that can split open to reveal a large storage bin between the front seats. There’s plenty of room in the cabin for adults to sit in either row — that is when the back seat isn’t being folded down to open up the Sierra EV’s cargo bed to maximum capacity.

As expected, there are plenty of screens and they are large. In front of the driver sits an 11-inch customizable instrument cluster display, with a 14-inch-wide head-up display above that projected onto the windshield. The dashboard’s centerpiece is a vertically oriented 16.8-inch display that looks similar in concept to the display found in the Ford F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E, right down to the volume knob that’s mounted on the display. The multimedia system will feature GMC’s Google built-in integration that allows for the use of Google Maps and its voice assistant natively.

We don’t know the full suite of safety features that will be available yet on the Sierra EV, but it will offer 14 different camera views that should help drivers maneuver this large truck in tight spaces. It will also come with Super Cruise, a hands-free driving system that works on 400,000 miles of highways around the country, and the system is also set up to work while towing.

You may be wondering how the back seat ties into the Sierra EV’s bed and the answer lies in its removable midgate (also shared with the Silverado EV). The midgate is a removable partition between the cabin and the bed, which helps to expand the bed length. This is useful because the Sierra EV’s standard bed length is 5 feet 11 inches and the Sierra EV isn’t likely to be offered with a smaller cab/longer bed combination that you’ll find in other full-size trucks. But with the rear seat folded down and the midgate removed, objects up to about 9 feet in length can be stored. The tailgate also has a small load stop that can be lifted up when the tailgate is down and that stretches things out even more to max out the bed at 130 inches (nearly 11 feet) in length. Larger objects won’t be hemmed in securely by the tailgate, but it’s a great way to store a surfboard or kayak in the truck’s bed without it hanging out over the top.

While the Sierra EV offers intriguing features and capability, it’s yet another full-size electric pickup with a price tag north of $100,000, at least to start. There are definitely those looking to go electric but want a smaller form factor and we’re hoping to see more of those vehicles arrive soon.

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Download the Edmunds app

source