Netflix Refund Scam / ClaimRefund[.]info Scam 2022 – Trend Micro News

Received a suspicious text message that says you can claim some type of Netflix refund? You’re not alone — lots of people have been getting them and wondering whether they’re legitimate. The answer is no, they’re smishing (SMS phishing) scams, but keep on reading for the low-down.

ClaimRefund[.]info is a scam website and any text message that contains a link to it is 100% a scam, such as the ones below.

Netflix is not refunding people money via ClaimRefund[.]info. The scammers behind the messages are just using the allure of a refund to try to entice people into clicking on the link to the malicious website — where they may be tricked into entering their personal and/or financial information. Any information entered into the site will be accessible by the scammers.

Fortunately, ClaimRefund[.]info is currently offline. But that doesn’t mean that Netflix refund scams are no longer a threat. Scammers may bring the site back online or link to another scam website altogether, so watch out!

