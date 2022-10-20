Samsung launches new 200MP ISOCELL HPX camera sensor – TechNave



Samsung has launched another 200MP camera sensor called ISOCELL HPX. It adopts the company’s smallest 0.56μm pixel size and supports 4x lossless zoom. Even if zoomed out four times, it still can output 12MP photos.

The DTI technology incorporated separates each pixel individually while increasing the sensitivity to capture clear and vivid images. Compared to Samsung’s previous product with the 0.64μm pixel, the pixel size of ISOCELL HPX is smaller by 12%. The latter can also reduce the area of the camera module by 20%, which in turn makes the smartphones slimmer and prevents the camera from protruding.



Furthermore, the 16-pixel integration technology will automatically switch to three lighting modes according to light conditions. The pixel size remains at 0.56μm (200MP) in a well-lit environment, converts to 1.12μm (50MP) in a low-light environment, and combines sixteen pixels into one to become 2.24μm pixel size (12.5MP) in a dark condition. Therefore, it should provide a good low-light shooting experience. Other features include recording 8K videos at 30fps, dual HDR in 4K, and FHD modes. The sensor can also render images in more than 4 trillion colours (14-bit colour depth), which is 64 times the 68 billion colours (12-bit colour depth) of Samsung’s previous lens.

What do you think about Samsung’s latest 200MP smartphone camera sensor? Drop a comment to let us know your thoughts about it, and stay tuned to TechNave.com for tech news.

