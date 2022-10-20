Flash deals: save $150 on Apple's 2022 M2 MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Apple's new 2022 MacBook Pro with the M2 chip is on sale exclusively for AppleInsider readers.

Apple’s 2022 M2 MacBook Pro is eligible for an exclusive $150 discount on select models with 16GB of memory for 72 hours only.

Save $150 instantly

The exclusive $150 markdown is valid on two M2 MacBook Pros, each with 16GB of memory — double that of the 8GB found in the standard model.

Select between 256GB of storage or a spacious 1TB SSD, with prices reduced to $1,349 and $1,749 respectively when ordered in Space Gray.

Exclusive M2 MacBook Pro deals

M2 chip, 16GB memory, 256GB SSD in Space Gray: $1,349* ($150 off)

M2 chip, 16GB memory, 1TB SSD in Space Gray: $1,749* ($150 off)

Along with the triple-digit discount, B&H is tacking on free expedited shipping within the contiguous U.S., putting the systems in your hands quickly.

(*) Activation instructions: To activate the exclusive deals at B&H, shop through the pricing links in this post from a laptop or desktop computer. We’re sorry, but the offer cannot be activated through B&H’s mobile app at this time. Need help? Reach out to deals at appleinsider.com.

Compare M2 MacBook Pro prices

According to our research, the exclusive offer delivers the cheapest price available on the upgraded configurations. There are also perks to shopping at B&H, as Payboo cardholders in eligible states can save on sales tax, potentially putting another $108 to $140 back in your pocket.

If you’re looking for another set of specs, our Mac Price Guide is home to hundreds of offers on nearly every current Mac computer. Save money on standalone systems — and even AppleCare on numerous models — simply by shopping with our deals.

(*) Activation instructions

To activate the exclusive pricing, you must shop through the B&H pricing links in this post from a laptop or desktop computer. We’re sorry, but the offers cannot be redeemed in B&H’s mobile app at this time. Please note, the offers are set to end on Aug. 4.

Even more tech deals

AppleInsider and Apple Authorized Resellers are also running specials on Mac and iPad hardware that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus savings on accessories, software and more. Here are just a few of the deals going on this week:

Use coupon code APINSIDER with this activation link in the same browsing session to save up to $150.

