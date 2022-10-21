Instagram tests a new feature to quickly share notes with friends – TechCrunch

Instagram is experimenting with another new feature that would allow users to post disappearing content. The feature, called Notes, allows users to post quick notes, like announcements, to their “Close Friends” circle or to followers who also follow them. Unlike Twitter’s new Notes feature, which allows writers to post long-form content, Instagram’s version is more like sticky notes that disappear in 24 hours.

The feature was first spotted by marketer Ahmed Ghanem, who published screenshots on Twitter that suggest Instagram Notes will appear in the app’s direct messaging screen in a new row above the messages themselves. From here, you can tap on a plus button to leave a new note for others to see.

Image Credits: Ahmed Ghanem (opens in a new window)

The Notes can be up to 60 characters in length, we understand. According to screenshots, users won’t get a notification about Notes but will be able to see them for 24 hours in the app, as well as reply to Notes via messages.

The feature could help to highlight important messages from friends that they don’t want lost in the inbox and could offer more visibility than posting to Stories. Instagram’s tests will work to determine how users respond to the feature and if it makes sense to roll it out more broadly. Through these notes, users can share details with close friends like if they would be unavailable on call for the next day or can be reached at an alternative number because they’re traveling.

Image Credits: Ahmed Ghanem (opens in a new window)

Instagram confirmed that it’s testing the Notes feature with a limited set of users for the time being.

“We’re always working on ways to help you better connect on Instagram. We’re now testing Notes so people can quickly share thoughts with their friends, with a small group of people to star,” a Meta spokesperson said.

The test follows a busy month for Instagram and its feature releases.

Earlier today, the company rolled out a series of age verification tools. Last week, it expanded its nudges for teens that help them stop looking at negative content and introduced a TikTok-like full-screen feed. Earlier in the month, it rolled out pinned posts and sensitive content controls.

