IT'S HERE* Android 13 release date & features – WePC – PC Tech & PC Gaming News

The latest ‘Tiramisu’ Android 13 release date has arrived

The Android 13 release date was 15th August 2022. So get your tiramisu… forks? ready. (in case you don’t know – Tiramisu is the codename for Android 13).

Whilst you might think this was the end of them, Google have announced that they will continue to release Android 13 Public Betas throughout September 2022, and then on a quarterly basis after this.

These will bring bug fixes and additional stability to the officially ‘stable’ version of the Android 13 OS.

Below you can see the official timeline released by Google for the Android 13 release, including the months of the various Beta releases, and the final release sometime after July (which we now know to be August 15th). Android 13 was first properly previewed to the general public (those not on the Beta) in the keynote speech of the Google I/O 2022 event back in May, and we’ve been getting more advanced versions of the operating system ever since.

It was thought that Android 13 would release at the same time as the new Pixel 7 phones. Typically new Google Pixel devices are released in October, but it seems this year we’ll be getting the OS over a month earlier, than the probable release of these new devices. Still, it may be that the Pixel 7 turns up early too!

Unfortunately, the official release date of the final version of Android 13 isn’t necessarily when you’ll be able to run it on your phone. Google Pixel phones from the Google Pixel 4 onwards (earlier models won’t support it) will be the first to receive the update, essentially getting it instantaneously after the official release date. It’s not yet clear when and for what model phones Samsung, Vivo, OnePlus, and the like will be supporting Android 13, but we’ll be keeping an eye on them as the release date comes closer.

The current Android 13 public beta is available for the following devices:

If you can’t wait for the full Android 13 release, you can always sign up to the Beta, which will give you advanced access to the smartphone operating system. Be advised though that there are risks in signing up to any OS beta, which may necessitate a complete reboot of your phone, wiping any of the data you have on the device. Backing up the data on your phone beforehand is one potential solution to this, but it may be easier for you to run the Android 13 beta on a separate phone to your main device.

The Android 13 release date history for each of the betas so far is as follows. As stated, you can expect to see more of these even following the full release of the operating system:

