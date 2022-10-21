New iPad Only Supports First-Gen Apple Pencil, Requires Adapter to Charge – MacRumors

The new, 10th-generation iPad only supports the first-generation Apple Pencil, meaning that it requires an adapter to charge separately via a wired connection since the device has moved to USB-C.



The new iPad has no magnetic wireless charger on the side to connect to the second-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌. Only the first-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌ is supported by the device, which normally needs to be plugged into a Lightning port to charge. The ‌iPad‌ now has a USB-C port, meaning that the ‌Apple Pencil‌ can no longer be charged directly via the ‌iPad‌.

Entry-level ‌iPad‌ users who want to use the ‌Apple Pencil‌ will need to charge the accessory using a USB-C cable and a separate adapter. The smallprint on Apple’s 10th-generation ‌iPad‌ press release states:

Apple Pencil (1st generation) is compatible with the new iPad. A new USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter is required for pairing and charging and is included in the box with a new version of Apple Pencil (1st generation) for $99 (US).

For existing owners of Apple Pencil (1st generation), the USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter is sold separately for $9 (US).

The first-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌ came with a female to female Lightning adapter allowing it to be charged separately, but now Apple is offering a new variant of the accessory called the “USB-C to ‌Apple Pencil‌ Adapter” that enables ‌Apple Pencil‌ users to charge. The adapter is available separately at a price of $9 for existing ‌Apple Pencil‌ users, while new ‌Apple Pencil‌ units include the adapter in the box.

