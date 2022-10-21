Mac Studio – Apple

Mac Studio is an entirely new Mac desktop. It packs outrageous performance, extensive connectivity, and new capabilities into an unbelievably compact form, putting everything you need within easy reach and transforming any space into a studio. And it all starts with your choice of the ferociously fast M1 Max or the all-new M1 Ultra — the most powerful chip ever in a personal computer.

Apple silicon has transformed our Mac lineup, bringing unbelievable performance and power efficiency with its breakthrough system on a chip (SoC) architecture. Combining the CPU, GPU, I/O, Neural Engine, and more into a single SoC with unified memory, this architecture means all Mac computers are way faster, cooler, and more power efficient. To complete the M1 family, we took another giant leap with Apple silicon to bring even more extreme levels of performance for the desktop. The challenge is that there are physical limits to creating a larger die than M1 Max. Enter UltraFusion.

The incredible M1 Ultra chip actually starts with M1 Max. From its inception, M1 Max has held the ability to connect to another M1 Max die using a custom-built packaging architecture called UltraFusion. With twice the connection density of any technology available, UltraFusion provides a massive 2.5TB/s of low-latency interprocessor bandwidth between the two dies using very little power.

The final member of the M1 family, M1 Ultra joins two M1 Max dies — yet it looks like a single piece of silicon to software, so apps benefit from its extraordinary capabilities without requiring any additional work from developers. The result is the most powerful chip ever in a personal computer.

M1 Max

Up to

64GB

unified memory

Up to

400GB/s

memory bandwidth

M1 Ultra

Up to

128GB

unified memory

Up to

800GB/s

memory bandwidth

10-core CPU

Up to

32-core GPU

16-core

Neural Engine

20-core CPU

Up to

64-core GPU

32-core

Neural Engine

M1 Max CPU Performance vs. Power

M1 Max delivers similar multithreaded CPU performance to the latest 10-core PC desktop chip while using 65 percent less power.

65%

less power

M1 Ultra CPU Performance vs. Power

Compared with the fastest 16-core PC desktop chip, M1 Ultra delivers up to 90 percent higher performance in the same power envelope. And M1 Ultra can deliver the PC chip’s peak performance while using 100 watts less power.

90%

higher performance

100W

less power

M1 Max GPU Performance vs. Power

At its peak, M1 Max delivers similar performance to one of the most popular discrete GPUs while using one-third the power.

68%

less power

M1 Ultra GPU Performance vs. Power

At its peak, M1 Ultra delivers faster performance than the highest-end GPU available while using 200 watts less power.

200W

less power

M1 Max brings power to tackle challenges of almost any size. Whether you’re running multiple apps, sorting and editing thousands of photos, recording and mixing professional-quality music, or discovering a new exoplanet, the screaming-fast M1 Max has your back.

Built from two M1 Max chips, M1 Ultra lets you power through workflows on an unprecedented scale. So you can run complex particle simulations or work with massive 3D environments that were previously impossible to render. And with twice the media engine resources, M1 Ultra can support up to 18 streams of 8K ProRes 422 video playback — something no other personal computer can do.

The incredible power and efficiency of Apple silicon has allowed us to completely reimagine the high-performance desktop. The design inspiration for Mac Studio was simple: to let M1 Max or M1 Ultra — and your creativity — run completely unrestrained, within the smallest possible footprint. It fits perfectly under most displays, putting prodigious power and connectivity at arm’s reach, right on your desk.

Within the 7.7-inch-square Mac Studio enclosure lies a groundbreaking thermal system designed to let M1 Max or M1 Ultra fly through heavy workloads at screaming-fast speeds — and stay whisper quiet.

Mac Studio lets you create the studio of your dreams with an array of 12 high-performance ports, located front and back for convenient access. Easily connect — and disconnect — your camera, external storage, and other devices from the front. See the bigger picture by plugging in up to four Pro Display XDRs and one 4K TV. There’s also a headphone jack with advanced support for high-impedance headphones or line out for amplified speakers.

We designed Mac Studio together with the new Studio Display for the ultimate studio setup. With its breathtaking 27-inch 5K Retina display, 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage, studio-quality three-mic array, and six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio, Studio Display completes the full Mac experience.

Transform your studio.

With its strikingly compact form factor and abundance of ports, Mac Studio lets you reimagine your workspace and unleash your creativity.

Connect up to four Pro Display XDRs and one 4K TV.

Magic accessories are wireless, rechargeable, precise, comfortable — and now come in a silver-and-black option to complete your setup.

macOS Monterey was designed to scale with Apple silicon, so the system automatically benefits from the increased graphics, massive memory, and powerful machine learning of M1 Max or M1 Ultra. With over 10,000 optimized apps and plug-ins — and great new macOS features like Universal Control, Shortcuts, and Focus — you can work, play, and create in ways you never imagined.

Open this page using Safari on your iPhone or iPad.

Mac Studio was engineered to minimize its environmental impact, from how it’s built to how it’s packaged and shipped — even how it’s used. Thanks to the efficiency of Apple silicon, Mac Studio raises the bar for desktops in its class by requiring far less energy than its competitors. Over the course of a year, Mac Studio will use up to 1,000 kilowatt-hours less energy than a high-end PC desktop. It uses 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in its magnets and recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board. All virgin wood fiber in its packaging comes from responsibly managed forests.

