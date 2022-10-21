Is Instagram Down? Users Worldwide Cite Crashing Issues – Entrepreneur

Signing out of account, Standby…

The technical issue effected Instagram users around the world.

users around the world reported issues with the platform’s app on Thursday.

According to Down Detector, people began reporting errors around 12:15 p.m. EST, with almost 25,000 users submitting error reports by 1 p.m.

Of the reports, 86% cited crashing upon opening from users across the United States, Europe, Asia, and South America, per Variety.

#InstagramDown began trending on Twitter with people taking to the platform to voice their frustrations with the app.

me waiting for instagram to start working again#instagramdownpic.twitter.com/HCvUff1aDH

#instagramdown

Me : *opens Instagram*

Instagram : pic.twitter.com/wKaZv9lnSz

The employee who has to fix Facebook and Instagram every week #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/EXwj7nhfp2

Instagram confirmed they were aware of the problem via Twitter and assured users they were working on resolving the error.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience, and hang tight! #instagramdown

By 2 p.m., Down Detector saw a significant decrease in error reports and Instagram’s PR team confirmed the app was up and running again by 2:30 p.m.

And we’re back! We resolved the issue that caused today’s outage, and apologize for any inconvenience. https://t.co/2Av4sC4C5B

This 27-Year-Old Yale Alum Has a College Prep Company With a 100% Harvard Acceptance Rate. Here’s How He Does It — and How Much It Costs.

How a Handwritten Core Values List Can Make You a Great Leader

This Body-Language Expert’s ‘Triangle’ Method Will Help You Catch a Liar in the Act

6 Things I’d Tell My 20-Year-Old Entrepreneur Self

Calling All Pet Lovers: The Best Pet Care Franchise Opportunities

8 Easy, Virtual Side Hustles for Extra Cash

What This Overlooked Military Tip Can Teach You About Being an Effective Entrepreneur

Sam Silverman

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Subscribe to our Newsletter

The latest news, articles, and resources sent to your inbox.

I understand that the data I am submitting will be used to provide me with the above-described products and/or services and communications in connection therewith.

Read our privacy policy for more information.

Copyright © 2022 Entrepreneur Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

Entrepreneur® and its related marks are registered trademarks of Entrepreneur Media Inc.

Successfully copied link

source