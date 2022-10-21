Text of this article
July 28, 2022
Hundreds queue for the opening of Apple Brompton Road
Apple’s newest store in London opened this Thursday, July 28, in the city’s bustling Knightsbridge neighborhood, where UK customers and visitors from around the world celebrated with the 200-person-strong store team.
The store will host an ongoing slate of community events and seminars to help customers learn, create, and get the most out of their Apple products. Participants can find and register for events at apple.com/uk/today/collection/apple-brompton-road-presents/bromptonroad.
