Text of this article

July 28, 2022

PHOTOS

Hundreds queue for the opening of Apple Brompton Road

Apple’s newest store in London opened this Thursday, July 28, in the city’s bustling Knightsbridge neighborhood, where UK customers and visitors from around the world celebrated with the 200-person-strong store team.

The store will host an ongoing slate of community events and seminars to help customers learn, create, and get the most out of their Apple products. Participants can find and register for events at apple.com/uk/today/collection/apple-brompton-road-presents/bromptonroad.

Press Contacts

Nick Leahy

Apple

nleahy@apple.com

(408) 862-5012

Pia Fontes

Apple

pia_fontes@apple.com

(415) 295-9452

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

(408) 974-2042

Images in this article

Nick Leahy

Apple

nleahy@apple.com

(408) 862-5012

Pia Fontes

Apple

pia_fontes@apple.com

(415) 295-9452

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

(408) 974-2042

The latest news and updates, direct from Apple.

Read more

source