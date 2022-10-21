The Presale For Flasko (FLSK) is Set To Boom As Solana (SOL) And Algorand (ALGO) Dip – Coinpedia Fintech News

Don’t have your own account? click below link to register

Oct 21, 2022

With the year in which cryptocurrencies lost almost 90% of their value coming to an end, various crypto holders have started to branch out their investment portfolios. In the recent bear market, even prominent coins like Solana (SOL) and Algorand (ALGO) have fallen. But crypto experts say not to worry; a newcomer named Flasko may shine bright in the darkness.

Solana (SOL) Shows Red On The Charts

The Solana (SOL) blockchain has a high throughput, low price, and minimal ecological effects. Solana (SOL), the native currency, is used to pay transaction costs and staking to protect the network.

The Solana (SOL) network uses the proof-of-stake consensus method to enhance energy consumption. Even with this unique consensus method, Solana (SOL) fell drastically in the most recent bear market.

From its all-time high of $260.06, Solana (SOL) is currently down 87% and worth $31.27. This price leaves a lot to be desired.

Algorand (ALGO) Slides Down The Rankings

Algorand (ALGO) was developed to expedite operations and increase productivity in reaction to the lengthy transaction times of Bitcoin and other blockchains. As with Solana (SOL), Algorand (ALGO) uses the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. Algorand (ALGO) has reduced trading fees and no mining, which is excellent for holders.

Unfortunately, like Solana (SOL), the bear market ravaged Algorand (ALGO). It is now worth $0.3226, and Algorand (ALGO) is currently ranked 30th on the crypto chart for market capitalization.

Investors and experts were shocked by the sudden decline in Algorand’s (ALGO) token value, and many are searching elsewhere for fresh, more reliable tokens to invest in. Time will tell what is in store for Algorand (ALGO).

Flasko (FLSK) Will Provide Massive Gains According To Analysts

As you may already know, the presale for Flasko has caused quite a hysteria in the crypto space. The Flasko team hopes to bring the trillion-dollar alternative-investment industry to crypto enthusiasts.

The newest method of purchasing premium and expensive wines, whiskeys, and champagnes is through Flasko. It will enable users to trade and invest in rare and increasing assets in small amounts by developing a unique alternative investing platform.

They will do this through the fractional purchase of NFTs backed by the actual bottles and casks of fine wine, vintage champagne, and whiskeys stored in various safe locations worldwide. Furthermore, for those that purchase an NFT entirely, the Flasko team will deliver the real-world asset right to their doorstep!

Early investors will earn many benefits from 75 exclusive NFTs to getting into various champagne, wine, and whiskey-tasting events, all partnered with Flasko. All these rewards may be enticing for you, and at an entry price of just $0.065, we believe these rewards are well worth it.

Crypto analysts also predict a 4,000% rise in the value of Flasko in the coming months. This prediction means we expect Flasko to be at least $4 by mid-2023.

Click the links below to participate in the presale and learn more about this unique initiative.

Website: https://flasko.io

Presale: https://presale.flasko.io

Telegram: https://t.me/flaskoio

Twitter: https://twitter.com/flasko_io

