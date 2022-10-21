Latest Malayalam comedy movies streaming on OTT in October 2022 – Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV, Hotstar, Manorama Max – Ottplay

Home»News»Latest Malayalam comedy movies streaming on OTT in October 2022 – Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV, Hotstar, Manorama Max»
Here’s the list of the latest Malayalam comedy movies streaming on various OTT platforms
Sanjith Sidhardhan
Last Updated: 12.15 PM, Oct 18, 2022
Mollywood comedies have over the years have only gotten better. Be it the experienced actors such as Mohanlal, Mammootty, Dileep, Jayaram, Jayasurya, Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban or youngsters such as Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Naslen and Mathew Varghese, comedy has always had a fair share of audience in the Malayalam film industry, especially among the youth. Since the pandemic, Malayalam cinema has caught the attention of the entire country and the industry’s films have an audience that is now not just limited to Kerala. If you are looking for the latest Malayalam comedies to stream on OTT, we have got you covered.
Palthu Janwar
The feel-good coming-of-age tale, which is directed by debutant Sangeeth P Rajan, revolves around a youngster, who is forced to give up on his dreams to become an animator and has to take up the job as a livestock inspector. The events that unfold after he becomes disillusioned by his first job form the plot of this movie, which has Basil Joseph, Indrans and Shammi Thilakan in pivotal roles.
Palthu Janwar movie review: Great writing lends soul to this simple, rustic tale starring Basil Joseph
Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar
Peace
This madcap comedy, starring Joju George, Siddique and Remya Nambeesan, revolves around a motley crew of men who get tangled in a mess, the day after a food delivery partner’s daughter’s wedding is fixed. How they get themselves out of the quandary forms the plot of the film.
Streaming on: Sun NXT
Nna, Thaan Case Kodu
After a former thief gets bit by the dogs of an MLA in a bid to escape an accident, he is forced to prove his innocence and in doing so, also take the people responsible for the incident to the court. The satire, helmed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, stars Kunchacko Boban and Gayathrie Shankar and is a hilarious ride from start to finish.
Nna Thaan Case Kodu review: Kunchacko Boban’s courtroom drama-satire is an entertaining, stirring watch
Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar
Priyan Ottathilaanu
Priyadarshan is the go-to person for everyone he knows and this often means he is packed with things to do, and his family and ambition get the least priority. On a day that he tries to balance both, he meets a stranger and ends up in a journey that would finally lead him to lose one or the other. The movie has Sharafudheen, Nyla Usha and Aparna Das as part of the cast.
Priyan Ottathilaanu review: Sharafudheen shines in this superbly-paced, feel-good entertainer about a do-gooder
Streaming on: Manorama Max
Makal
After spending more than a decade in the Gulf, Nandan returns home to his wife Juliet and daughter Aparna. Juliet soon gets a job and moves to another district, leaving Nandan to forge a bond with his daughter. How will the generation gap and misunderstandings affect their relationship? The movie, directed by Sathyan Anthikad, has Jayaram and Meera Jasmine in the lead.
Makal movie review: Jayaram, Meera Jasmine’s feel-good film has its moments but plays it too safe
Streaming on: Manorama Max, Amazon Prime Video
Prakashan Parakkatte
Das’ carefree ways have always been a cause for concern for his parents. But when push comes to shove, he finally decides to chase his dreams. But will his indolent ways once again come in the way? The movie, scripted by Dhyan Sreenivasan, has Mathew Thomas, Dileesh Pothan and Saiju Kurup as part of the cast.
Prakashan Parakkatte review: Dhyan Sreenivasan pens a touching, delightful, and optimistic coming-of-age tale
Streaming on: ZEE5
