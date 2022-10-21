Ethereum Name Service Price Prediction for Today, October 20: ENS Trying to Establish a New Higher Support – Inside Bitcoins

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage



From a broad view of the market, the Ethereum Name Service is in an uptrend. This bullish season started on the 28th of August. There have been several pullbacks along the line, but each support level has been higher than the previous one. In October, the bullish momentum increased greatly on some of the days. On the 13th of October, the market witnessed the strongest bullish momentum so far in the month. It was after this that the bulls could not push the market upward any further again. And the bears became strong enough to put the market in a consolidation period

Ethereum Name Service Market Price Statistic:

Key Levels

At the resistance level of $20.000, the market cannot go upward anymore. At that point, bears gain strength and the price consolidates at around the resistance level for three days before the price begins to go in favour of the bears. But in today’s market, it looks like the buyers are gaining strength to prevent the selling pressure from pushing the price downward. Price remains stagnant, for now, at the current level probably because the volume of trade is low. The Relative Strength Index still measures market strength in the bullish zone of the indicator. It measures 58%. The price pullback has not crossed beyond the limit of the bullish zone.



The first session was a very rough fight between the demand and supply of Ethereum Name Service. The session opened with bulls in control but later, bears took over. As the first session was about to close, bulls became stronger again but they could not take the market. It was in the second session that the bulls reigned as kings in the market. As the bullish strength and bearish strength are becoming even with each other, the market may go into another consolidation at the current price before a decisive price break out will follow.

IMPT – New Green Crypto

Our Rating

Related



Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Azeez Mustapha is a technical analyst with many years trading experience in the stock exchange and crypto markets. He has broad experience in forex trading, coaching, and funds management. Azeez provides daily articles covering the price movements of major cryptocurrencies., and has contributed to a range of respected publications and trading magazines. Find his other published work on Learn2.trade, and CryptoSignals.org.

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage The …

Ask us Now!

Your Question*

source