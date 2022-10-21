New On HBO Max October 2022, Plus What's Coming Next – Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Jena Friedman: Ladykiller’ On Peacock, Where Impending Motherhood Prompts A Comedian To Take A Harder Focus

New HBO Max movies and shows drop on a regular basis, and the October 2022 HBO Max schedule is serving up top titles all month long from now through Halloween, with brand new premieres of recent releases like series The White Lotus: Season 2 Premiere and comedy special Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me. HBO Max continues to release a plethora of exclusive, high quality content you’re sure to love, with plenty of new premieres of HBO Original titles like Garcia!: Season 1 Premiere, Wahl Street: Season 2 Premiere, and The Vow: Part Two Documentary Series Premiere along with countless other classic titles you know and love.

So, if you’re wondering what to watch on HBO October right now, look no further than the freshest titles that come out this month. Here’s a full list and schedule of what’s new on HBO Max this month, plus reviews of the best new movies and shows for October 2022 and beyond:

Throughout each month, HBO Max adds a list of new movies that’s comprised of original programming, old classics, and theatrical titles. Out of a lineup full of award-winning blockbusters, this HBO Original comedy special stands out as the best new film coming to HBO Max this month.



Emmy-nominated actress and comedy queen Yvonne Orji is back with a branch new hour of stand-up comedy that is sure to make you howl with laughter to start your Halloween month off strong. In A Whole Me, Orji utilizes both live stand-up comedy and pre-recorded scripted vignettes to talk about everything from the COVID-19 pandemic to what life is like as the child of Nigerian immigrants to the harsh realities of dating in today’s world. Bask the humor, creativity, and vulnerability of Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me for a guaranteed feel-good time this October.

Stream Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me on HBO on October 1

New HBO series, seasons, and episodes drop this month to much anticipation. The lineup of new shows on HBO this October features premieres for some of the most hyped series this year. But, among all the hype, these two original titles stand out. Here are the best new shows on HBO this month.



DC Comics’ psychological thriller series Pennyworth has officially found a new home on HBO Max to kick off its action-packed third season. The show serves as a prequel to Fox superhero crime-drama series Gotham and Alan Moore and David Lloyd’s graphic novel V for Vendetta, revolving around a younger version of Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon) decades before he ever became Bruce Wayne’s loyal and hard-working butler. At the start of the series, Alfred is a former British soldier of the Special Air Service who creates his own security company in 1960s London that leads him to work alongside young American agents Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) and Martha Kane (Emma Paetz). Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler: Season 3 picks up after the conclusion of Britain’s civil war that has given way to a cultural revolution, and with it, a whole new age of superheroes and villains.

Stream Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler on HBO Max on October 6



The highly-anticipated sophomore season of Mike White’s critically-acclaimed and award-winning show The White Lotus is finally upon us. The satirical comedy-drama anthology’s memorable first season was set in Maui, Hawaii and followed various guests and employees of the titular high-class resort over the course of a week as their personal and professional lives completely unraveled (and it was immensely entertaining to watch). Season 2 gives us an almost completely new cast (we are, luckily, once again blessed with Jennifer Coolidge as the troubled and unreliable Tanya McQuoid), following their exploits once again over the course of a week, this time set at a White Lotus resort in Sicily, Italy. In addition to Coolidge, The White Lotus: Season 2 stars F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Beatrice Grannò, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, and Will Sharpe. Check out their great work in the newest season of this beloved series at the end of October, only on HBO.

Stream The White Lotus on HBO on October 30

HBO Max’s schedule for October releases features award-winning theatrical movies, original programming premieres, and everything in between. Here is the full list and schedule of everything coming out on HBO Max this month.

Æon Flux, 2005 (HBO)

Along Came A Spider, 2001 (HBO)

Bad News Bears, 2005 (HBO)

Bad Teacher, 2011

Before I Fall, 2017 (HBO)

Before Mickey Mouse: A History of American Animation

Black Nativity, 2013 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Blackthorn, 2011 (HBO)

Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid, 1969

C.R.A.Z.Y., 2005

Call Me By Your Name, 2017

Century of Animation Showcase: 1922, 2022

Charlie St. Cloud, 2010 (HBO)

Christmas in Connecticut, 1945

Coneheads, 1993 (HBO)

Disclosure, 1994 (HBO)

District 9, 2009 (HBO)

Down Terrace, 2009 (HBO)

Dude Where’s My Car?, 2000 (HBO)

Eyimofe (This Is My Desire), 2020

Fair Game, 2010 (HBO)

Federico Fellini’s Intervista, 1987

Frank, 2014 (HBO)

Freedomland, 2006 (HBO)

Grand Piano, 2013 (HBO)

Hoosiers, 1986 (HBO)

Hot Summer Nights, 2017 (HBO)

Hotel Mumbai, 2018 (HBO)

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, 1988 (HBO)

Jumper, 2008 (HBO)

Juno, 2007 (HBO)

Kiss The Girls, 1997

La ronde, 1950

Let’s Be Cops, 2014

Little Women, 1933

Luci del Varieta, 1950

Max Steiner: Maestro of Movie Music, 2019

Meet the Spartans, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Miracle in Milan, 1951

My Best Friend’s Girl, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Navy Seals, 1990 (HBO)

Nightcrawler, 2014 (HBO)

No Place on Earth, 2012 (HBO)

Nothing But Trouble,1991 (HBO)

Oliver!, 1968

Open Season, 2006

Open Season 2, 2008

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, 2016 (HBO)

Promised Land, 2012 (HBO)

Rock Dog, 2016 (HBO)

Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob!

S.W.A.T. (Movie), 2003

Silent Hill: Revelation 3D, 2012 (HBO)

Slacker, 1990

Spotlight, 2015 (HBO)

Terms of Endearment, 1983 (HBO)

The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996

The American President, 1995

The Bad News Bears, 1976 (HBO)

The Bad News Bears Go To Japan, 1978 (HBO)

The Bad News Bears In Breaking Training, 1977 (HBO)

The Bridge on the River Kwai, 1957

The Eye, 2008 (HBO)

The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia, 2013

The Perfect Host, 2010 (HBO)

The Perfect Storm, 2000

The Swimming Pool, 1969

The Two Faces of January, 2014

The Witch, 2015 (HBO)

Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, 2012 (HBO)

To The Wonder, 2012

Twisted, 2004 (HBO)

Waist Deep, 2006 (HBO)

Whose Line is It Anyway?, Season 9

Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me, Special Premiere (HBO)

101 Places to Party Before You Die, Season 1

Housing Complex C

Eraser: Reborn, 2022

Folklore, Max Original Seasons 2 Premiere

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Wahl Street, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Habla Loud, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Straight Out of Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog, 2021

We Baby Bears S1E

Avenue 5, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Oh Hell, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

38 at the Garden, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Blippi Wonders, Season 2A

Fixer Upper: The Castle

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, 2022

Mr. Pickles

The Vow, Part Two Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Batwheels, Season 1B Premiere

By Design: The Joe Caroff Story

Mama’s Boy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Meet the Batwheels, Season 1A

Year One: A Political Odyssey, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Legacy, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Fastest Woman on Earth, 2022

Restoration Road with Clint Harp Season 3

Teen Titans Go! Season 7D

Vale Dos Esquecidos, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

La Pitchoune: Cooking in France Season 1

Green Lantern: Beware My Power, 2022

A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Garcia!, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Lost Kitchen, Season 3

The White Lotus, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Want something to look forward to? HBO’s schedule for this year is stacked with premieres. We’re particularly excited for one big-name title that is premiering on HBO this year:

Scheduled to premiere on HBO Max next month, The Big Brunch is a cooking competition series that seeks to celebrate undiscovered culinary talents from all across America who all have made it their mission to find fresh, creative, and personal ways to redefine the beloved feasting period known as brunch. Cooks throughout the country will receive the unique opportunity to share their business and life stories and goals as they compete for a life-changing grand prize. Hosted by comedian Dan Levy and judged by Levy, Sohla El-Waylly, and Will Guidara, The Big Brunch is a treat of a series, so be sure to let it whet your appetite for delicious content and food in the lead-up to Thanksgiving in November.

