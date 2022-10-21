Current 11-Inch iPad Pro Now Been Available Longer Than Any Previous Model – MacRumors

The 2021 11-inch iPad Pro has today become the longest-lasting model of its kind ever on sale, as indications mount that Apple is planning to replace the device with a new model as soon as next month.



In April 2021, Apple introduced new 12.9-inch and 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models featuring the M1 chip, a Thunderbolt port, 5G connectivity, Center Stage, and a mini-LED display for the larger model. They are still on sale and have now been available for over 18 months.

As of today, the 2021 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ is now 513 days old, making it one day older than the previous longest-reigning smaller ‌iPad Pro‌ model, 2016’s 9.7-inch ‌iPad Pro‌. The 2021 12.9-inch model remains 59 days younger than the first-generation 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ from 2015. This is because the first-generation ‌iPad Pro‌ debuted with a 12.9-inch model only in November 2015, before being joined by a 9.7-inch model just four months later.

The tenure of the 2021 iPad Pros is notable because customers have not been used to such a long wait for new models since the launch of the original version almost seven years ago, and could suggest that the next update will be substantial.

New ‌iPad Pro‌ models are expected to be announced at an Apple event as soon as next month. Several major retailers, including Optus and Logitech, have been spotted preparing for the launch of new ‌iPad Pro‌ models. The next-generation ‌iPad Pro‌ models are expected to feature the M2 chip, MagSafe wireless charging, two new four-pin connectors on the top and bottom side edges, and camera upgrades.

