A closer look at the new features in Tesla update 2022.36.2 – Not a Tesla App

Tesla has started rolling out its most recent update, version 2022.36.1, which includes some exciting new features.
Release notes from 2022.36 revealed some new features last month, including the updated Energy App, Supercharger details, car unlocked notifications and new language support.
With the release of 2022.36.1, there are even more features to explore.
Cabin Overheat Protection (COP) is a fantastic feature available on all Teslas. If the inside of your vehicle gets too hot, COP will automatically turn on the fans, helping to cool down the interior of the car.
Alternatively, COP gives you the option to use the AC to keep down the temperature of the car even further, although this option uses more energy.
Until now, the temperature at which Cabin Overheat Protection is activated has been set at 105° F (40° C), and there hasn’t been a way to configure it.
Back in July, Elon Musk said that Tesla will allow users to customize the activation temperature for COP in a future update.
Now, with update 2022.36.1, you can adjust the activation temperature from within the vehicle. You can pick from three preset temperatures, 90° F (30° C), 95° F (35° C) and 100° F (40° C).
Keep in mind that selecting a lower temperature will drastically increase energy usage while the vehicle is parked.
To choose the activation temperature for Cabin Overheat Protection according to your preferences tap Controls > Safety and scroll down to Cabin Overheat Protection.
Caraoke is Tesla’s version of Karaoke that allows users to “sing your heart out with friends on a road trip — or by yourself” using its “massive library of music and song lyrics” in multiple languages. This feature was previously available to legacy Model S and X owners, as well as Model 3 and Y owners.
However, the feature has been noticeably absent in Tesla’s latest flagship models, but with the release of 2022.36.1, Karaoke fans can rejoice.
In addition to being able to use Caraoke on the front display of the new Model S and Model X, users can also display the lyrics on the rear display, allowing rear passengers to join the fun.
To add or remove vocal tracks during playback, tap on the microphone icon on the ‘Now Playing’ screen.
Karaoke on the rear screen in @Tesla Model S!
2022.36.1 update is a ton of fun
Sorry FSD Beta, you're gonna have to wait@JbTeslaman @teslascope @NotATeslaApp @RealTeslaNorth pic.twitter.com/JN1ZcSXXTK
Dynamic brake lights have also been added to more countries with the release of 2022.36.1. Now, the feature is available in most of Europe, Australia, New Zealand, China and some additional countries. It’s available for the Model 3 and Model Y with this release.
The release notes state: “If you are driving over 50 km/h (31 mph) and brake forcefully, the brake lights will now flash quickly to warn other drivers that your car is rapidly slowing down. If your car stops completely, the hazard warning lights will flash until you press the accelerator or manually press the hazard warning lights button to turn them off.”
In the European Union, some of Autopilot’s functionality has been reduced due to government regulations. Autopilot will now disengage on the highway if the vehicle is expected to merge onto a lane that has a painted line.
The vehicle will display an alert and automatically disengage, putting the driver in control unless the turn signal is used to switch lanes
Another useful feature included in the 2022.36.1 release is Sentry Mode Live Camera Access which has been expanded to additional countries including Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand among others.
For Tesla owners with Premium Connectivity, users can now view their car’s surroundings directly from the Tesla app. This feature only works while the vehicle is parked and can be used to assess the vehicle’s environment before returning to it. Sentry Mode Live Camera is end-to-end encrypted and cannot be accessed by Tesla.
To enable or disable, tap Controls > Safety > View Live Camera via Mobile App’ from the touchscreen display.
With update 2022.36.1 Tesla has also made several improvements to its mobile app. The app will now display information for the currently selected song and if the vehicle’s GPS is being used, it will also display the destination and ETA in the app.
We also took a closer look at these new app features.
The 2022.36.1 release is host to some fantastic new features and has expanded old features to many new regions. You can also read the full release notes. Additionally, the latest 2022.36.2 release includes some minor bug fixes.
Tesla’s new vehicle development team is working on what could be the next big thing. But the next Tesla won’t just be another great-looking, zero-emissions, fast car full of fun extras. That would be too easy. No, the team will make another groundbreaking vehicle and revolutionize its production. The CEO also predicts it will outsell all the other models.
Elon Musk said, “we’re on a 2-for-1 target,” when addressing the next platform for the company. That means engineers are working on a plan to build two vehicles with the same amount of effort it takes to put together one Model 3. Musk told investors during the third quarter earnings call, “we’re twice the output. And we do believe this can be done.”
The 2-for-1 plan seems all-encompassing, from cutting costs, production times and even the amount of floor space needed in the factories. “I mean, obviously, we’re going to take everything we learned from S, 3, X, Y, Cybertruck and Semi and forward into that platform.”
But the new vehicle remains a mystery, both in design and delivery. Musk said, “we don’t want to talk exact dates, but this is the primary focus of our new vehicle development team, obviously. At this point, we’ve done the engineering for Cybertrucks and Semi. So, it’s obviously what we’re working on, which is the next-generation vehicle.” Keeping that information to himself, Musk did say it would cost as much as the Model 3 and Y platforms.
There’s been a lot of speculation as to what the next Tesla vehicle will be. Musk has said that the company would build a full-size van or a minivan — maybe both. He’s talked about creating a “highly configurable” van as well. However, with the skyrocketing interest in electric vehicles, Tesla may bring back the idea of a less expensive car, referred to as the Model 2. It’s been reported that this vehicle would have a price tag of $25,000 USD.
It’s also possible that Tesla’s next vehicle will be its Robotaxi, or that Tesla will leverage the platform for multiple vehicles.
But, again, Musk was not giving up specifics but said, “It will be smaller, to be clear. But it will, I think, certainly become, certainly exceed the production of all our other vehicles combined.”
A highly configurable van would be a hot seller for families, delivery services and work vehicles. But, at the same time, the smaller, much less expensive car would also drive up sales. Either way, the team is working on it — so we should learn more soon.
Elon Musk is quite a salesperson, but on December 1, 2022, Tesla’s CEO will take on the role of sales and delivery when he hands over the first production in-person to Pepsi. It’s fitting that it will happen at a company that has used slogans like: The Choice of a New Generation, A Generation Ahead and Generation Next.
Tesla will use that day to mark the beginning of a significant ramp-up in the production of the highly anticipated heavy-load haulers. Musk brought investors up to speed on the Semis during the quarter three earnings call.
It’s been expected that the Semi would use the more advanced 4680 battery, but Musk shot that down, “Okay. The Semi doesn’t use 4680s,” he said when asked about deploying the batteries across the fleet. Instead, he said they are being used in Model Y as they continue to grow the production of the pack.
The company reported that manufacturing of the 4680 cells has tripled in the quarter and continues to snowball. Musk said, “production of 4680 ramp-up is growing exponentially. And yes, it’s going well. We’re just looking at this. It’s going to be a major pack in the future.” He later added, “we still feel confident that 4680 will be the most competitive battery cell in the world.”
It’s assumed the Semi uses the 2170 battery, but that doesn’t change the power and range that the company has been advertising, “very important, no sacrifice to cargo capacity, 500-mile range. Just to be clear, 500 miles with the cargo,” repeated Musk.
The CEO also predicted the numbers when they increase production in the coming years. “And we’ll be ramping up Semi production through next year. As I think everyone knows at this point, it takes about a year to ramp up production. So, we expect to see significant — we’re tentatively aiming for 50,000 units in 2024 for Tesla Semi in North America.” He added that Tesla would expand beyond North America.
Since he was talking to investors, he pointed out the value of the Semis, “I don’t want to say the exact prices, but they’re much more than a passenger vehicle. So, with a few thousand heavy trucks of this nature, it would be worth several Model Ys.”
It’s been five years since Musk arrived at a Tesla event in a Semi to introduce the vehicle that will change the trucking industry. So here is a story to refresh your memory: Everything We Know About the Tesla Semi.
