7 Instagram Reels Ideas for Real Estate Agents – RealtyBizNews



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



When it comes to real estate, Instagram is one of the best platforms to post photos and videos. It’s also a great way to show off your work, meet new clients, and create opportunities for yourself. In the past, we’ve shown you how to promote your Instagram real estate page with some Instagram marketing tips for real estate businesses.

However, with the introduction of Instagram Reels—an in-app feature similar to the TikTok video-sharing platform—you probably have seen real estate agents who successfully used this tool to grow their brands. And now, you’re wondering: How do I use it?

In this article, we’ll cover some of the best practices for using Instagram as an agent and give you some ideas on how you can start creating your own real estate-focused Instagram Reels today!

Instagram Reels are short, creative videos that you can make on Instagram. They last up to 90 seconds and play in the style of Tik Tok videos—in which fast-moving visual edits, quick cuts, and rapid scene changes are used. Reels are often set to music with a strong beat and videos can include animated text that is timed and synchronized with the song.

An Instagram reel is a great way to highlight your properties. You can give potential clients a sneak peek into what they could expect if they work with you. If you want to establish a presence on Instagram while attracting customers and clients, then explore Instagram Reels/

Before and After Create a video reel of your favorite real estate properties and include the before and after photos. Include any renovations, additions, and repairs that need to be done so that they can see all of the hard work you put into each property.

Compilation of properties per location: Use an Instagram Reel to highlight all of your properties in one certain location so that potential clients can see them all at once. Example: Top 5 Properties in Brooklyn, New York.

Neighborhood fun fact: Maybe share some fun facts about the property’s neighborhood like how many times it’s been featured on TV shows or movies. You don’t want to be too promotional, but try to provide value by sharing something that your audience will find interesting and relevant.

Moving in tips: An adorable way to show off your real estate expertise is by creating a video tutorial of how homebuyers can make their first home safe and secure. Share tips on how to install smoke alarms, change locks, and more!

Home DIY projects: Create Instagram reels that will help potential clients better their homes. You can share some tips and tricks for how to stage a home, DIY projects, or even how to pick paint colors for different rooms in the house.

Home seller checklist: You can also create a video that walks home sellers through the process of selling their homes. Provide tips on what they should do before listing their property, how to stage it, and more! Show home sellers how to declutter, organize and stage their home so that it sells faster and for greater value.

Home buyer checklist: Make a video series that teaches first-time home buyers how to buy their own homes. This can be helpful for your audience who are looking for tips on how to find their dream home, what questions to ask when viewing a property, and more!

If you’re looking for more ways to brand yourself as a real estate agent, Instagram Reels can be a fantastic way to showcase your work to a wide audience. Be sure to give it a shot today!



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Sign me up for the newsletter!

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_2” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

View Real Estate’s Top Influencers



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );



The internet has revolutionized how properties are rented, bought, & sold. Don’t get left behind! Join Digital Marketer Zach Parker as Realty Biz News is now offering digital marketing training for real estate professionals so you can build your digital brand and generate more leads online!

Open house appointments, virtual tours, Zoom or mobile meetings for your potential buyers

Access to exclusive content covering the latest trends in real estate digital marketing

Bi-weekly newsletter providing in-depth digital marketing training for real estate pros

Step-by-step articles teach you how to build digital marketing campaigns that get solid leads

Webinar training from experts in the field of real estate digital marketing

Learn how to optimize your MLS website through SEO in month

Subscribe Now and unlock all the tools you need to increase your sales, generate leads and understand real estate digital marketing.

source